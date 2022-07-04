Lights on the Lake lived up to its name.
Thousands of people on land and in boats floating on Lake Greenwood lit up Camp Fellowship with light sticks that shone like tie-died lightsabers, illuminated balloons, cellphones and running lights long before the fireworks show started and surpassed them.
For Tonya Bradley of Powdersville, Lights on the Lake was a new experience. A fan of water and fireworks, she came across a post about the event while on Facebook and opted to visit along with Cierra Roland.
It came as a surprise. Bradley said she didn’t expect the event to be right on the water, so neither of them would be swimming.
The event is worth the roughly 70-minute drive. Looking around, she marveled at the crowd, noting that it had gotten much bigger since she had arrived. One woman told Bradley that she wouldn’t be able to see the water of Lake Greenwood because of the boats.
Success at getting the word out through Facebook didn’t surprise Lights on the Lake coordinator Tony Curreri. Connect Lake Greenwood (CLG), the group behind the event, has up to 10,000 followers on social media, he said.
It grows every year. Organizers start work on the next event in August, Curreri said. Everything came together well for this year’s event.
“People came here early and they came in force,” he said. After the pandemic, everyone is ready to have a good time.
Up to 10,000 people have attended previous events, said CLG administrator Pam Tyner. Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have reported up to 5,000 boats on Lake Greenwood for the event. “It’ll be a seat of boat lights,” she said.
If people have a good time, they can become a member of Connect Lake Greenwood, she said. Membership is how the group funds the Lights on the Lake event, along with sponsorships. To join, people can visit connectlakegreenwood.org.
Having a good time is the goal for Lesa Jo Gentry, who, along with several friends and family, set up lawn chairs to kick back and relax. Lights on the Lake is a family tradition. Gentry said her family has come to every event since it started nine years ago.
She noted Facebook’s memories, which brought up posts from previous Lights on the Lake events, including posts featuring her late mother.
The band, music and the food are great, and the boats are amazing, she said. The fireworks are just icing on the cake. One companion lauded the low cost. Parking costs $5, he said, and a basic food plate from one of the vendors was only $6.
Another companion said she brought illuminated balloons to pass out to children for the fireworks show. Sure enough, several children played with them as the sky lit up.