Mimosas, floral arrangements, a fashion show — the Ladies Luncheon on Wednesday kicked off June and the S.C. Festival of Flowers.
Before the luncheon’s guest speaker took the stage, guests had the chance to win door prizes, browse floral arrangements that served double duty as sale items and centerpieces of each table, and take pictures at backdrops.
South Carolina first lady Peggy McMaster made the rounds, catching up with friends. She said she’s attended the luncheon in past years and enjoyed the event, but this year impressed her with the size of the crowd.
“I’m here to see Anne Hancock and every other friend,” she said. “I’ve never seen so many happy people. Everyone I talk to just bursts out in laughter.”
Festival chairperson Susan Jackson recognized a representative from U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s office, along with state Rep. Anne Parks, Greenwood City Council member Betty Boles and Greenwood County School District 50 board member Danielle Fields, who all were in attendance. The luncheon marks the start of the 55th Festival of Flowers, and the 15th year of the iconic topiaries in Uptown.
As guests ate lunch courtesy of Fat Daddy’s BBQ, the event’s speaker, Lindsay Blair, shared her story of how grief helped shape her into someone who now helps counsel women facing fertility challenges and lost pregnancies. Blair, a Greenwood native, founded Catalyst for Courage based in Greenville to help support women experiencing the loss of an infant.
Blair had nine nonviable pregnancies before giving birth to her two “miracle babies,” Eleanor and Shepherd.
“None of us are unfamiliar with grief and loss,” she said. “It’s uncomfortable to talk about it. It’s even more uncomfortable to actually feel it, but in order to heal, you have to feel.”
Blair talked about how courage cannot exist without fear, and real strength isn’t found in resisting negative emotions, but in acknowledging that feeling them is part of life for everyone. She told the crowd about her repeated trips to doctors nationwide seeking answers on why she continued to miscarry, along with the despair that struck at times on this journey.
“I had been conditioned to believe that feeling those things didn’t make me strong, they made me weak,” she said. “Our culture doesn’t place enough value on feeling these unpleasant emotions.”
After a two-year break from family planning, she and her husband tried again with little change to what they had done last time. All the signs pointed toward success — she had lost eight pregnancies before then, but suddenly she had an ultrasound showing two strong heartbeats. Her two miracle babies came with a third embryo that did not make it.
“Pregnancy after loss was really hard if I’m being honest,” she said. “This was my ninth pregnancy, and each one had ended tragically.”
Grief and trauma will always be part of her story, she said, but now her two children are 19 months old, and she knows the emotions she felt every step of the way were valuable information about how she was feeling about what happened to her.
The Festival of Flowers will continue on with topiary celebrations, special exhibits at the Greenwood Museum, a juried art show and garden symposium leading up to the main weekend June 10 and 11. For a full schedule of events, visit scfestivalofflowers.org/events.