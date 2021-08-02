Travelers along 72 Bypass and those interested in new cars have no doubt noticed the empty dealership lots that were once packed with new automobiles. No, the dealerships are not closing, they just don’t have inventory.
The lack of supply of new vehicles boils down to a lack of computer chips.
“The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid,” said Phil Kienle, General Motor’s vice president of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations, said in a June press release.
Wells Ballentine, vice president of Ballentine’s multiple dealerships, said the lack of chips is to blame for low inventory.
The declined supply of automobile computer chips can be traced back to the early shutdowns at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Auto factories shutting down and the increase in people working from home, the demand for personal electronics like laptops and monitors led chipmakers to switch gears, the Associated Press reported in May.
The wire service also reported in July that a Cox Automotive report showed that in June used car dealers only had enough vehicles to meet the demand for 34 days — 11 fewer than during the same time in 2019.
Ballentine said he is seeing a different style of buying. Changes to the way new cars are sought after and bought are just on the horizon.
Many of the major car manufacturers have signaled that the business model of having large stocks of cars is going away. General Motors is considering regional distribution centers that could supply vehicles to dealerships in a few days while Ford has considered speeding up the factory order process.
“I do think we are on the verge of possibly a different kind of paradigm for how vehicles are distributed,” Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Cox Automotive, told The AP.
While Ballentine’s Ford dealership lot is bare, next door at its Toyota dealership more cars can be seen. Ballentine said he thinks Toyota will bounce back quickly.
Although the supply of new cars has been low, he said his company is doing well.
“Sales have been good this year,” Ballentine said.
He said new vehicles are selling about the time they hit the lot.
“We are blessed to have community support,” he said.