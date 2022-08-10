ABBEVILLE — Several Abbeville County firefighters aren’t happy after county council opted to get new bids for buying two fire trucks.
On Monday, Abbeville County Council considered, then tabled an ordinance to purchase two KME Top Mount Pumper Fire Trucks from Safe Industries of Easley for $975,400. After meeting behind closed doors, council voted to rebid the proposal.
Firefighters weren’t pleased and voiced their disapproval while leaving council chambers. Chairperson Billy Norris and council members James McCord and Rick Campbell tried to calm them.
Voices were raised as firefighters aired their frustrations over the council’s decision, but their anger went no further.
McCord summed up the council’s position succinctly: “Finance, revenue, money. ... We didn’t know inflation was going to come along and bomb us out,” he said.
One firefighter said the cost of fire trucks is increasing by as much as $30,000 every six months. Another firefighter indicated once a fire truck is ordered, up to 18-20 months could pass until it is delivered.
McCord and Campbell left after a short discussion with firefighters. Norris spent nearly an hour talking and listening.
“They’re hopping mad right now. I definitely understand it,” Norris said after the discussion, noting his volunteer work fighting fires and serving the EMS. “I walked away from several council meetings aggravated and ticked off. I understand, but don’t go out there calling names and calling people stuff and all that if you can’t stand there and talk about it.”
Firefighters weren’t shy about talking. Several noted the age of their department’s vehicles, with some 20-30 years old.
“If you can’t start an engine and a house burns down, how do you answer for that?” one firefighter asked.
Another firefighter expressed concern about models prone to rollovers. One firefighter displayed pictures of a rollover of a firetruck on his cellphone. No one wants to go to any family to say their relative was hurt because a truck rolled over, a firefighter said.
Several people suggested a penny sales tax devoted to raising funds for equipment for the fire departments and the EMS. Acknowledging the fate of other penny sales tax efforts, one firefighter said he thought that if a sales tax is designated only for fire departments and emergency services items and no froufrou items like walking tracks, a penny tax referendum would pass.
However, Norris said the council doesn’t have enough information to make a decision, which led council to rebid the vehicles. He does not know how much time it will take to rebid. Norris said he didn’t have any monetary figures until about three weeks ago.
If the council can get apples to apples for a lower price that’s OK, said Jay Raber, Cold Spring Volunteer Fire Department fire chief. He added he is uncertain whether firetrucks will be cheaper. The council will need to get the safest truck possible.
“It’s in our hearts to serve our community,” he said.
“We’ve got one of the best county fire departments in the state of South Carolina and we got one of the best EMSes in South Carolina. We’ve got one of the best sheriff’s departments in South Carolina, but when it comes to appointing your money you got to do what you got to do,” Norris said.
Postponement is not the end of the world, he said. It’s not a “no.”
“I want them to have everything they can possibly get. I’d love to put them all in a big ole truck, but I can do but so much,” he said.
Norris said he has attended fire commission meetings to hear firefighters’ concerns and advised firefighters to talk to council members. That prompted some firefighters to air concerns about the chain of communication, particularly about perceived risks of not going through official channels.
“You need to make us feel that you are looking out for us,” one firefighter said.
In other business:
Andy Price and Mark Harouff were sworn in as code enforcement officers. Duties include dealing with junked vehicles and poorly maintained properties.
Mack Beaty renewed his request for transparency and information about fees — landfill, public safety and animal shelter — on unimproved parcels of land as well as improved parcels. He said he still hasn’t gotten answers. He said he isn’t against the fire service fee.
Wayne Sears, Susie New, James Gettys, Tom Howie, Andrew Hartsfield, Anna LaGorge and Jenny Kelly were appointed to the 250 Committee and Jonathan Botts was re-appointed to the board of code appeals.
Council members authorized County Director David Garner to contract with Cott Systems Inc. for land records management system software and a maintenance and support services agreement from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 1, 2027. The cost is $51,450. Garner said deeds and plats will go into an electronic filing system, which will make accessing files easier.
The council approved third reading of an ordinance to remove part of Country Lane from the county road system.
The council had first reading on two ordinances: one to approve an option to buy or a contract for the sale of 119+ acres off S.C. Highway 72 in Calhoun Falls, the other to transfer 0.42 acres at 588 Corbin Road.