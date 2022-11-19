When Greenwood’s Episcopal Church of the Resurrection installed a circular prayer labyrinth outdoors this fall, the Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap said she aspired for it to be used by everyone, not just church folks.
The labyrinth at Resurrection is between the outdoor prayer garden and playground and was made possible through donations from a longtime church family, the Radfords, and matriarch Teedie Radford, who laid the final paver when the labyrinth was officially dedicated and blessed.
Dunlap says the labyrinth is an ancient symbol, relating to wholeness, that has been used for centuries in the Christian church.
“I have used it so much,” Dunlap said. “When I feel stuck or unsure or I have had a hard conversation, I walk it and I pray. ... For me, it has become a deep, spiritual place. My hope is for the community and the parish to be more connected to God walking this. I want that for anyone in Greenwood and I pray it will be used.”
In that same way, Dunlap said Resurrection’s community garden, prayer garden, playground and green space are for everyone, along Marion Avenue and beyond.
“There is no right or wrong way to pray,” Dunlap said. “You can’t be good or bad at it. Any time we can ground ourselves with God, it’s meaningful. This is just another means of being with God.”
Dr. Cecily Hughes, a church member at Resurrection, first formulated the idea for a prayer labyrinth there.
“During a summertime group exercise with roots in racial reconciliation, we were asked to think about the land that our church was on,” Hughes said. “You think about who came way before us. ... We occupy this space now, as a gift, from God. We were thinking of work we could do and came across information about prayer labyrinths. In our lives, we’re really not on a linear path, from start to finish. Sometimes, you have to circle back.”
“It’s another way to offer meditative space, along with our prayer garden,” Hughes said, noting fellow church member Walker Moore Jr., did much of the labyrinth research.
“Many early Christians used labyrinths before going on crusades,” Moore Jr. said. “And, those pilgrims who could not go on a crusade, used the labyrinth as a symbolic way. ... The way we oriented ours, you walk into it toward the east and exit it to the west.”
Resurrection’s labyrinth design incorporates seven circuits in a classical, circular pattern.
Church members helped place labyrinth pavers. They worked with The Labyrinth Co., which is now based in Greenville, to design and finish the project.
Resurrection is not the only area church with prayer labyrinths. Others that have versions of them are Trinity Episcopal Church in Abbeville and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenwood.
Robert Elsner, a professor and psychology department chairperson at Samford University in Alabama, who has a doctor of ministry degree, wrote via email to the Index-Journal that “a lot of the work with labyrinths came from (Episcopal) parish surveys” he did including at Saint George’s (in Anderson), Trinity and Resurrection.
Labyrinths, Elsner explains, can be stand-ins for pilgrimages to the Holy Land or other sacred and holy places.
“In the labyrinth, we seek out the clear and level path of God, through representations of the twists and turns,” Elsner writes.
Immanuel Lutheran’s campus has a medieval-style garden, inspired in design by what might have been found at churches and monasteries in the time of Martin Luther, along with a brick-paved mosaic-patterned labyrinth, laid out in a square.
Klaus Neubner, a longtime Immanuel Lutheran member, built and maintains the medieval garden, which was developed in the late 1990s, when Neubner retired from what was then Park Seed Co. He has a background in horticulture.
Neubner, 92, and a dedicated group of church volunteers dubbed “God’s Gardeners” take care of the garden and church grounds.
Passing through an arch, you see culinary and medicinal herbs and ornamental plants grow in the Immanuel Lutheran garden’s raised beds. A central lawn, an arbor of grapes native to South Carolina and a fountain are also part of it.
A brick bench, with hand-painted tiles, painted by the late Louise Aull, provides seating. The ceramic tiles were made in partnership with the Lander University art department. Tiles depict what should be done agriculturally for each of the 12 months of the year.
“I wanted to do something more meaningful to the church than just a pretty landscape,” Neubner said. “The idea of what a garden was like during Martin Luther’s time came up, and off I went, to the library. I even went to my home country of Germany, where I toured a recreation of a medieval garden done by a high school class in Vessra.”
The Rev. Chris Christopher of Immanuel Lutheran said the Greenwood church will mark its 125th anniversary in a few years and key elements of its growth, including the garden and labyrinth, should be noted.
“Part of our strategic plan as a church in this community is to become more engaged with the surrounding neighborhoods,” Christopher said. “I’ve come out here to collect my thoughts for a short while. This space very much identifies who Klaus Neubner is as a person and member of this church.”
Nearly every civilization has labyrinths, Neubner said.
“In the Christian tradition, walking one slowly can be used for penance or contemplation,” Neubner said. “Regarding penance, it symbolizes a journey to Jerusalem. The walking path of ours is delineated by red bricks.”
Caring for his church in this way, Neubner said, has been a 25-year “journey of love.”
“The garden is used often for celebrating weddings and anniversaries, and by people visiting,” Neubner said. “It’s peaceful.”
Another area church with a labyrinth is the historic Trinity Episcopal Church in Abbeville.
Although the church building was consecrated in 1860, the labyrinth has been installed in recent years, according to Cynthia Jefferies, who has served off and on as the church’s senior warden.
“Ours started to take shape several years ago, when a former professor at Erskine College, Rob Elsner, who attended here, suggested it,” Jefferies said. “I jokingly say that we didn’t hardly know how to spell labyrinth much less build one, but, we thought it was a great idea. Dr. Rob (Elsner) and his son laid it out and came up with the design. I don’t recall how many Saturdays we, members of Trinity, were here working on it, putting out gravel.
“Brick outlining paths in our continuous labyrinth came from a textile mill in Calhoun Falls that was torn down,” Jefferies said. “I personally find the labyrinth a real blessing. ... Since we put ours here, I’ve made it a point to walk several other labyrinths in South Carolina, at places including the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston at Mepkin Abbey in Moncks Corner to name a few.”
Jefferies said the continuous design of Trinity’s labyrinth allows for a mix of walking paths, some short, some longer.
“I looked out the other day and there were six or seven ladies from First Baptist Church in Greenwood walking out here,” Jefferies said, noting it’s on an internet listing of labyrinths in the world. “And, we have connected with an alcohol and drug rehabilitation place in Georgia, interested in building a labyrinth.”
Trinity’s labyrinth, Jefferies has observed, is a popular spot for lunch outdoors.
“People will get lunch to go and sit out here,” Jefferies said. “It’s a peaceful spot. Right in the middle of town.”