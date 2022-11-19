When Greenwood’s Episcopal Church of the Resurrection installed a circular prayer labyrinth outdoors this fall, the Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap said she aspired for it to be used by everyone, not just church folks.

The labyrinth at Resurrection is between the outdoor prayer garden and playground and was made possible through donations from a longtime church family, the Radfords, and matriarch Teedie Radford, who laid the final paver when the labyrinth was officially dedicated and blessed.

