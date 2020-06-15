Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Angelle LaBorde will be honored at the 2020 Greenwood Friends of Scouting Benefit Dinner. It will feature LaBorde as an “honored guest and distinguished citizen.”
The event will occur at 6:15 p.m. June 25 at the Rice Memorial Baptist Church Social Hall. The event can also be viewed online at 7 p.m. visiting tiny.cc/greenwoodscoutingdinner.
While there is no cost to attend the event, there will be an opportunity to support the organization at the dinner.
For information, contact Ben Rosenberger at 864-508-1027 or ben.rosenberger@scouting.org