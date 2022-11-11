CROSS HILL — Tranquility. It's a simple word, but Barry and Kim Gambrell have a lot of hope riding on it.
A year ago, they started work on what will be known as Tranquility Point Veterans Retreat, a center intend to provide hope and peace to veterans dealing with depression and anxiety.
Their lot just off Lake Greenwood is unexceptional. A building here, a trellis there, a squared-off pile of stones over there — singularly they are a mess, but put together, they can mean a better future.
The retreat will offer free five-day stays through Nov. 1 for veterans and their families who are dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSDs). The goal is to help people find a more solid emotional footing.
They are about nine months from having people stay at the site, Barry said in late October during a visit to the lot where he and wife Kim planned to work at a site for the center's greenhouse.
The most visible work on the site is a log cabin that recently got a ramp for handicap access thanks to work by veterans with the American Legion Post 2 and AMVETS in Abbeville. The building will house arts and music programs, they said.
Activities available at the retreat range from gardening and boating to photography and bird watching, they said. Such therapies are proven to reduce stress and anxieties, Kim said. She does kayaking, gardening, yoga and photography. Barry teaches tai chi.
These activities work the body and are healthy mentally, Barry said. Tai chi helps with breathing exercises, calms people and gives them a sense of security and safety by learning a martial art.
Many vets are hypervigilant. Like many veterans, Barry said he doesn't often visit large stores. He even will choose a seat in a restaurant to make sure he can see the front door. Many veterans do the same thing, he said.
No activity will be pushed on visitors. "We try to cover a gamut of things that will provide therapeutic healing."
People who come here embark on a journey, whether it's sitting on dock and fishing or sitting around a campfire having a peer discussion, Barry said.
Yoga trapeze is one activity Kim will teach. People can use a trapeze to help support them during exercises while they work on balance. Kim described it as a "yoga hammock." It won't matter if the person is 400, 200 or 100 pounds.
Neither of them have any illusions about the service they offer. Nobody is going to be cured of PSTD, Barry said. The goal is to teach people how to have less anxiety. There are many paths to that goal. Their method is holistic.
They want to get away from drugs, Kim said. The VA is getting better about addressing mental health issues, but vets have reported receiving various drugs for issues such as depression and anxiety — sometimes drugs with opposite effects.
It's a roller coaster effort inside your body and it makes it more complicated to deal with problems, Barry said. He recalled a study that said the U.S. averages 22 veteran suicides a day. Another study said it could be double because of how cases are reported.
"One death is too many," Kim said. Their vision is to save some of those lives.
One of first things the couple did was meet with groups that work with veterans, learning what they are doing, Barry said. There are some great organizations in the area, he said. The goal of many groups is to provide services VA doesn't offer, things they believe they can do better.
To cope with problems and people leaving with a purpose, even if it is growing a tomato plant or getting the best photograph of the Milky Way, is a goal, they said.
One of the big changes with the retreat is expanding its reach beyond veterans to helping first responders and families of youths who are cycling out of foster child programs. Children in that situation are at a high risk of suicide, Barry said. They risk losing whatever structure they had.
They have talked with Connie Maxwell officials who have visited their site, Kim said.
When they started the project, the Gambrells estimated up to $350,000 would be needed to make it a reality. So far, they are about one-third of the way through, Kim said.
A pavilion could cost up to $80,000; a cabin could cost $100,000. They have put up to $100,000 of their own money into the retreat. Other money has come from donations.
They have received seven grants so far — small ones, Kim said, but she noted many organizations don't get any grants during their first two years of operation.
Donations don't always include money. They said one organization donated several kayaks, an electrician did work in the cabin for free; Abbeville veterans donated labor to build ramps with money and materials furnished by the Greenwood County Community Foundation; a local firm is trying to get a heating and cooling unit for a cabin; Laurens Electric Cooperative Inc. ran a power cable for free; Quarles Supply Co. provided junction boxes for the electrical system at a significant discount; and Lowe's provided materials on a discount and donated 24 evergreen trees for a Warriors Wall where people can hang dog tags in honor of veterans.
The support of so many groups has been humbling, Barry said. "So many people have cared so much."
"This is truly one of those things, a labor of love," Barry said. "We're able to come here and give it our all."