Some “real life superheroes” were honored Thursday night as Greenwood School District 50 recognized its teachers of the year from each school and named the districtwide teacher of the year.
Krystal Robinson, a fifth grade teacher at Woodfields Elementary School, is the teacher of the year for 2023-24, taking on the role from outgoing teacher of the year Beth Justesen.
“I’m very excited,” Robinson said of the honor. “I do have big shoes to fill but I’m excited to start in this role and see what we can do for our students and community.”
She was one of 16 teachers of the year in the district.
“These educators have gone above and beyond in their professions,” Justesen, guidance counselor at Hodges Elementary School, said.
She gave plenty of examples.
Two teachers, she said, had served their students while also battling cancer. Another led her class through the grief of losing a beloved classmate. One got his commercial driver’s license so he could drive buses for athletic teams. Another came up with the idea for a wonder bus to take school resources straight to students’ homes.
“You see, they aren’t just ordinary teachers before you, they are real life superheroes in the eyes of our students.”
The school teachers of the year are:
Julia McClanahan, Brewer Middle School
Nicole Rousey, Early Childhood and Montessori School
Nicholas Mann, Emerald High School
Tara Rhodes, Genesis Education Center
Leigh Addis, Greenwood High School
Angela Landis, G. Frank Russell Technology Center
Rebecca Murray, Hodges Elementary School
Deborah Rathburn, Lakeview Elementary School
Lorena Newton, Mathews Elementary School
Jordan Hewitt, Mays Elementary School
Allie Fricks, Merrywood Elementary School
Lynn Waldron, Northside Middle School
Kathryn Smoak, Pinecrest Elementary School
Tiffany Piontek, Rice Elementary School
Angela Cook, Westview Middle School
Krystal Robinson, Woodfields Elementary School
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.