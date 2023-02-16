Group Photo

As another way to spark more open conversations between teens and adults, Greenwood High School senior Ella Bassett is also part of a service team at school committed to addressing period poverty. The group consists of, from left, Bassett, Cate Hamilton and Addison Manske.

Greenwood High School senior Ella Bassett wants to normalize conversations about the need for more accessible and affordable feminine hygiene products.

Recently, two bills — H. 3109 and H. 3302 — were introduced in the General Assembly that would make feminine hygiene products exempt from sales tax and require public schools to offer pads and tampons in restrooms, respectively.

