Greenwood High School senior Ella Bassett wants to normalize conversations about the need for more accessible and affordable feminine hygiene products.
Knowledge is power. Period.
- By KELLY DUNCAN kduncan@indexjournal.com
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 4:42 am
Recently, two bills — H. 3109 and H. 3302 — were introduced in the General Assembly that would make feminine hygiene products exempt from sales tax and require public schools to offer pads and tampons in restrooms, respectively.
After learning about this new legislation, Bassett created an online petition supporting the bills, in part to raise awareness about an issue she said is “largely taboo and difficult to bring up.”
“I’ve long noticed the social obstacles to achieving what’s called period equity or equality — just referring to the guarantee of widely accessible and widely affordable menstrual products and menstrual education,” she said. “In just talking to my classmates at Greenwood High School, I’ve learned that this is an issue not only of personal significance to me, but of a larger significance to the women and girls in our area and to the men and boys in our area.”
Bassett is part of a service team at Greenwood High that is committed to addressing period poverty — in other words, addressing the lack of menstrual products, education, etc. The group includes Bassett, and juniors Cate Hamilton and Addison Manske.
“We’re undergoing what is called a Youth and Peace in Action initiative. We were tasked with designing and implementing some sort of project that would promote a sustainable culture of peace within our community,” Bassett said.
As the group brainstormed over the weekend, she said the first idea that came to mind was the failure to provide menstrual products in restrooms.
The group planned to meet with Greenwood County School District 50 maintenance to talk about potential improvements to the restrooms at Greenwood High, specifically installing tampon and pad dispensers.
While it’s an invisible issue for many, Bassett said, it’s very noticeable for select groups.
“South Carolina imposes its 6% sales tax on things including pads and tampons so that is disproportionally impacting members of our community. While we may not see it, it’s causing people to use unsafe and unsanitary management of their periods, which in turn can not only be detrimental to their physical health, but their emotional and psychological wellbeing,” she said.
Bassett is working on getting the petition, which had 117 signatures as of Tuesday, out to as many people as possible. She said she occasionally posts updates to the page with local and national articles about period poverty, reasons why people should be involved and other educational resources.
“I’m trying to stay as engaged online as much as I can and have open conversations about periods in my life and my own social circle,” she said. “Affordability is key to period poverty and gender equality in a larger sense. We can achieve our full potential when we offer these resources at affordable prices and do so with dignity.”
