ABBEVILLE — Cold hands and warm fur can be a good mix as some people learned at a pet adoption day at the Abbeville County Animal Shelter.
An unexpected blast of winter chilled the air as people browsed tables of goods, and volunteers touted various activities and walked several dogs to give them a chance to burn off energy.
One woman fought the cold in a novel way: She said she went into the cat section to pet kittens. Once outside, however, she put on her mittens.
The event was a chance to let people know what the shelter does. Anne Davis, with the Greater Abbeville Humane Society, lauded the support the shelter gets. Donations received at Saturday’s event included dog food and blankets. She pointed to a large stack of dog food lining part of the wall of an equipment shed.
“People have been really good when we made a call for food,” said Davis, observing that the shelter had seen a steady stream of visitors.
She encouraged all people to volunteer at the shelter.
The only lack is puppy food, she and shelter director Jessica Bridges said. Volunteers usually supply food for older animals. Bridges said the shelter still needs other items such as laundry detergent, sanitizer and slip leashes.
Families had adopted two animals Saturday. Another family visited the cats and filled out an application to adopt them when they get older.
Aside from equipment, the shelter also needs people to serve as temporary fosters, people who care for animals for short terms ranging from one day to a few weeks, Bridges said.
The shelter will supply all the equipment temporary fosters will need, she said.
Occasionally, temporary fosters will formally adopt their animals. Bridges referred to such incidents as “foster failures.”
“If you’re going to fail at something, that’s a good thing to fail at,” she said.
Several people filled out volunteer applications, Davis said. The shelter especially needs volunteers who can work during the afternoon.
Up to 35 people braved the cold, gusts of winds and an overcast cloudy sky to visit the shelter. Most people and animals handled the chill well. One shelter dog taken out by volunteers started shivering when put on the ground. Mike and Theresa figured Teeny, a small short-haired dog, was shivering either from the cold or from being scared by the crowd. When they picked up her up and held her in their arms, though, the shivering stopped.
The goal of the event is to get people to the shelter. They might not find the perfect pet, but they will know of the shelter, Bridges said.
Various fundraisers were underway, including a table loaded with cookies, breads and cakes, and other tables featuring shirts, a fully stocked cooler and placards announcing raffle prizes such as cutting boards, meals and two items right beside each other, cards for a dozen glazed donuts and for a three-month gym membership.