A major development could be coming to the old Kitson Mill site in Greenwood.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to see what can be done with the Kitson Street site,” Courtney Murrah, media marketing director ATC Development, wrote in an email.
Greenwood City Council voted on first reading after spending nearly an hour behind closed doors discussing the potential sale of land last Monday to approve an agreement to sell the property.
“An offer has been made to City Council for $350,000 to purchase the property and develop it as multi-family residential,” the ordinance reads.
ATC Development has two housing developments in Greenwood County: Barrington Apartments and the upcoming Hamilton Park Apartments – which are being constructed across from the YMCA on Calhoun Road.
“We are exploring the possibility of a development mixing new, upscale apartments with renovated warehouses, repurposed for retail/dining,” Murrah said. “There are unique characteristics of the property that will affect how we are able to proceed.”
The development of the Kitson Mill site was part of the city center master plan, which was unveiled last month to council.
“We’re excited about the high-level, conceptual development that ATC has proposed, involving a mix of residential and commercial space,” Julie Wilkie, city manager, said in an email. “A project of this nature has the potential to be a catalyst for future development and redevelopment within the City.”
The site has had a lot of interest from developers, Wilkie said.
“A potential project of this size and scope will take meticulous planning on the front end,” she said. “Having a unique, mixed-use development with historical ties to the community would be a huge win for the City.”
ATC might also look into buying the adjacent property to go along with the development.
“We look forward to working with the City of Greenwood as this project progresses,” Murrah said.
Council will have a public hearing Monday before voting on second reading of the ordinance.