A part of the City of Greenwood’s city center master plan is closer to becoming a reality after a crucial vote at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Council members voted 6-1 to approve the ordinance allowing Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie to negotiate the sale of the Kitson Mill site. Councilman Ronnie Ables cast the dissenting vote.
“City Council has expressed a desire to have the property developed in a way that contributes to the tax base and quality of life of the citizens of the City of Greenwood and compliments ongoing development of the City Center (Uptown Greenwood),” the ordinance reads.
The city center master plan described the Kitson Mill site as “a remarkable opportunity for redevelopment that can contribute significantly to the city’s economy.”
The price for the site was set by a vote of council in 2019 at $350,000.
“An offer has been made to the City Council for $350,000 to purchase the property and develop it as multi-family residential,” the ordinance said.
The offer came from ATC Development, who is known for its two housing developments in Greenwood County: Barrington Apartments and the upcoming Hamilton Park Apartments. Hamilton Park is still under construction across from the YMCA on Calhoun Road.
“We are exploring the possibility of a development mixing new, upscale apartments with renovated warehouses, repurposed for retail/dining,” Courtney Murrah, media marketing director for ATC Development, said in an email last week. “We’re excited for the opportunity to see what can be done with the Kitson Street site.”
The sale of the nearly seven-acre plot was up for public hearing Monday night, but no one in attendance spoke for or against the ordinance.
“We’re excited about the high-level, conceptual development that ATC has proposed, involving a mix of residential and commercial space,” Wilkie said in an email last week. “A project of this nature has the potential to be a catalyst for future development and redevelopment within the City.”
Council also approved the sale of property the city owns on Gray Street. A 0.26 acre lot has set vacant for many years after the city acquired the land in 1979. Previously, the city advertised the sale of the property in 2019 with a minimum bid of $1,000 but no bids were received. An adjacent land owner inquired recently about the land and the city put it up for bid again. Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas said this time the city received one bid for $1,000.
In other business, Mayor Brandon Smith presented Ann Barklow a proclamation declaring the city’s observance of National Pollinator Week as June 21-27. His proclamation also reaffirmed the city’s position as an affiliate of Bee City USA.
“As of today, we have eight pollinator gardens in Greenwood,” Barklow said.