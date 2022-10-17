Bill Kimler 01
Bill Kimler, Democratic candidate for the S.C. House District 13 race, speaks with a donor at the Greenwood County Democratic Party office.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

The election of 2016 shocked Bill Kimler into becoming politically active, and now eight years later he wants the chance to represent Greenwood County as state representative for House District 13.

Born in Philadelphia, Kimler has lived in New Jersey, Virginia, Illinois and Upstate New York. When he moved to Greenwood, where his wife Carla’s family is from, he knew he’d found home.

