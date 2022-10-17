The election of 2016 shocked Bill Kimler into becoming politically active, and now eight years later he wants the chance to represent Greenwood County as state representative for House District 13.
Born in Philadelphia, Kimler has lived in New Jersey, Virginia, Illinois and Upstate New York. When he moved to Greenwood, where his wife Carla’s family is from, he knew he’d found home.
“This is where I’m planning to retire and pass on,” he said. “When I came to Greenwood I met some of the warmest people ever.”
The 50-year-old Kimler has voted in every election since he was 18, but he said he wasn’t otherwise politically active until 2016. He said things didn’t seem all right within the country.
“As I started paying attention to local politics, I just started seeing such vitriol from people who were already elected,” he said. “A level of unprofessionalism that shocked me into action.”
He became involved with the local Democratic party as secretary, helped set up its website and manage its social media usage. He was elected chairman of the local party in 2020, at about the time the COVID-19 pandemic began.
With a 20-year career in technology, where he eventually served as chief information officer for a major food distribution company, he said the challenge of the pandemic seemed like his time to shine. Zoom meetings, Facebook and YouTube live videos and an increased social media presence helped grow the party, all while Kimler watched the state respond to the pandemic.
“What I saw in the general assembly, the priorities they set that summer — they decided that attacking CRT (critical race theory) in public schools was a priority,” he said. “I just couldn’t wrap my head around it; there were people dying, the hospitals were overflowing.”
His campaign to unseat three-term incumbent Rep. John McCravy was his change to shift priorities from what he sees as fringe issues to more pressing matters. Kimler said government should be boring, not a spectacle of social issues and personal vendettas.
With a limited amount of time each year, he wants to see the legislature focus on matters that affect people’s lives, like fixing the exorbitant costs of health care. While canvassing, he met a man burdened by medical debt he can’t hope to pay.
“We have options that, with the stroke of a pen, we could fix right now through Medicaid expansion,” Kimler said. “I just don’t understand how you could let people suffer.”
Another family he met has a young daughter with many health conditions who relies on an anti-seizure medication with many risky side effects. Kimler said they’re seeking an alternative in medical marijuana, which still isn’t legalized in South Carolina. If elected, Kimler said he’d vote to approve marijuana for medical uses.
Other constituents have emphasized the importance of protecting voting rights, the right to gainful employment and protecting women’s autonomy over their bodies amid the ongoing discussions to restrict abortion access. McCravy championed the bill currently held in limbo by the state Supreme Court that would ban abortions after six weeks, and headed the ad hoc committee to draft legislation following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
“I don’t know what the state’s role should be,” Kimler said of abortion-related legislation. “Life is extraordinarily complex, and anybody who attempts to turn it into an on-off switch or a black-and-white, yes-no type of answer — you can’t do that when you’re dealing with life as a continuum, from the moment of conception to the day you die.”
He criticized the state’s current bills for their ambiguity and lack of consideration for the complex medical circumstances people can face. The mother of his two children had a pregnancy that looked healthy, until doctors discovered the fetus had an abnormality called anencephaly.
“The brain stem never closes, which means the brain never formed,” Kimler said.
Under the six-week ban, she would have been required to carry the fetus to term, he said.
Instead of focusing on abortion, Kimler said if elected he wants to shift the state’s priorities to what he sees as more immediate problems. About 300,000 children are living below the poverty line, crime rates are high and the public education system is crumbling because of a funding model that he said leaves schools surviving on scraps.
When Act 388 passed in 2006, it exempted owner-occupied residences from school operating taxes. That left schools relying on property taxes from businesses and industries, which are often waived in fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements to incentivize economic investment from these companies.
“When you attract businesses to the area and you start waiving taxes to incentivize them and bring jobs in, that’s wonderful and county legislators should have the freedom to do that, but it always seems to come at the expense of education funding,” Kimler said.
He wants the chance to serve as an advocate and champion for Greenwood to the state and beyond.
“I feel my values are human values, which transcend state boundaries,” he said. “That’s the values that I bring to South Carolina. They are compassionate values, they are empathetic values, they are people values, they are moral values.”