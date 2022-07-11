Bacon galore. The young chefs at the Kids Que competition turned ground beef and bacon into culinary delights Saturday for a panel of judges.
Teams of children ages 6 to 15 were given two pounds of ground beef, a pound of bacon, a grill and charcoal, and were given free rein to cook whatever they wanted.
Lauryn, Jordyn and Morgyn Loftis had their aprons on when they started rolling balls of ground beef and chopping lettuce. They were making bacon burger kabobs — the patty and bacon speared between two buns alongside lettuce and cherry tomatoes.
“I like mixing it all up,” Lauryn said.
Beside their table, 9-year-old Drake Mueller and his brother, 6-year-old Gage, were putting their dad’s lessons to work. Their parents were among the more than 90 competing barbecue teams at the S.C. Festival of Discovery. Most of the children competing were following in their parents’ footsteps.
“My original idea was to make bacon-covered meatballs, but my dad said you want to put the bacon inside,” Drake said. Kaylee Youngblood was competing for her fourth time. It will be her little sister’s chance next year. She was making barbecue meatball sliders, but she said she had a secret recipe she thought might woo the judges. She’s inspired to cook by her aunt.
The competition features a $200 prize and trophy for the top teams in two categories: Ages 5-10 and ages 11-15. They also get to take home their grills, alongside a goody bag, but the Kansas City Barbeque Society judges watching the contest said the biggest takeaway is the experience of cooking for others.
“A lot of these kids are with cook teams, so they have a competitive spirit,” said Doug Reid, a Kansas City Barbeque Society judge. “This is where it all starts; these kids might end up on the circuit.”
In the 5-10-year-old division, Liberty Hill BBQ, which entered a bacon cheeseburger, took first place. Blues BBQ, which plated barbecue-flavored meatballs and jalapeno poppers, captured the 11-15-year-old division.
