There were a lot of smiling faces at Inn on the Square Sunday as families gathered for the annual gingerbread house building. Families could choose to donate either a toy or $25 to the Bowers Rogers children’s home.
“We’re super thrilled that we were able to do this when so many other things have been different,” Claire Griffith, general manager of Inn at the Square said.
It was Annabell McClendon’s third year building gingerbread houses. She loves building the house and the all-you-can-eat candy.
Callie, A.J. and Jude Burgeson are spending the week in Greenwood with their grandmother so they attended. After learning about the Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, they wanted to help children in need.
“We donated a Fortnite nerf gun,” A.J. said.
Haleigh Edwards waited for her friends in the lobby.
“Mom, can we stand by the door?” she said excitedly.
In this year of uncertainty, the kids were certain of one thing: They were there for the candy.