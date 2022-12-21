Amid the war of words on social media over the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe, which has already spawned a defamation suit against the school’s president, one Facebook account made a number of comments that attacked two former employees and the Index-Journal.

Some of the comments, which date from March 11 to Dec. 7, hint at an insider’s perspective. But the account is associated with Iva residents Curtis and Jennifer Brickle, who don’t work for John de la Howe. The only connection the Index-Journal could find is John de la Howe President Tim Keown, a fellow Iva resident who owns property with Curt Brickle.

