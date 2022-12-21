Amid the war of words on social media over the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe, which has already spawned a defamation suit against the school’s president, one Facebook account made a number of comments that attacked two former employees and the Index-Journal.
Some of the comments, which date from March 11 to Dec. 7, hint at an insider’s perspective. But the account is associated with Iva residents Curtis and Jennifer Brickle, who don’t work for John de la Howe. The only connection the Index-Journal could find is John de la Howe President Tim Keown, a fellow Iva resident who owns property with Curt Brickle.
These comments came after a series of stories by the Index-Journal and The Post and Courier last year that uncovered questionable spending and ethical practices at the school. Those stories led to state probes and a procurement audit that detailed hundreds of thousands of dollars going to favored contractors.
Keown did not respond to a request for comment sent Dec. 13. An editor who messaged the Brickles on Facebook for comment was blocked by the account.
One person targeted by the account was Shaun Nelson. That comment was left March 29 on an Index-Journal post linking to a story on John de la Howe pumping sewage into a field that quoted Nelson. The comment was deleted the next day.
The poster alleged Nelson “is nothing more than a middle school child who is offended that his supervisor asked him to actually work for his salary rather than show up and gossip. What is more important is the question of what grown man would take pictures on his cheap phone and send to this tabloid in hopes to make himself look like a hero.”
In the same comment, the account claimed Nelson didn’t do his job, left early without telling a supervisor, and shared “fabricated” photos before adding that the “issues were already repaired.” Then the account asks: “How can a middle aged man feel like a man by being a middle school tattle tale?”
Nelson said Dec. 14 he doesn’t know either Brickle and was surprised at the comment.
Responding to the comment’s contents, Nelson said he did what he was asked at his job until he was asked to do something he thought ran afoul of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s codes, which he believed could endanger the students and livestock.
“It’s called morals,” he said.
He said he wondered whether Keown, the only of Brickles’ Facebook friends he recognized, might be behind the comment.
Keown’s words have found their way into two lawsuits against him and his school. One alleged Keown defamed former employee Richard Lewis who, like Nelson, was targeted in a Facebook comment after he was quoted in a news story.
“Notice how the former maintenance director is doing the cell phone ‘investigation’ from the comfort of the AC in a pickup truck,” Keown wrote in the later deleted comment. After noting that Scott Mims, then a supervisor in the facilities department, and others worked outside in the summer heat, Keown said, “No wonder the poor man needed a Gatorade!”
That lawsuit, which was filed last December and settled this past month, was still pending in court when the comment was made about Nelson. A separate lawsuit, which was filed Oct. 8, 2021 by current employee Frank Dorn and could come to trial as soon as next month, pointed to a “vitriolic” email Keown sent just before becoming president.
Keown has at times clicked the heart reaction to comments from the Brickles’ account of Facebook. This includes the earliest comment from the Brickles’ account the Index-Journal could find on its page, which came March 11. It’s on the post linking to a story about Keown’s use of a secondary email account for agency business, something that could make it difficult for the public to learn what Keown might be doing at his taxpayer-funded job.
The comment from the Brickles’ account called the story “suspicious” and lashed out at then-finance director Sylvester Coleman, much as Keown had done in emails chronicled in that story. As with this story, Keown did not respond to a request for comment.
