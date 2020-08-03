Wayne Kelley is running for Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Miller’s seat on Greenwood City Council — a seat Kelley says has been empty more often than not in recent months.
“My opponent, tonight, is a no-show,” 59-year-old Kelley said about Miller after Monday’s work session. “He has missed over half of the meetings.”
Miller attended the meeting via teleconference, as did Councilwoman Linda Edwards. Miller has preferred attending by teleconference during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have been calling in a lot lately just because I am a little more worried about my personal health,” Miller said, noting that he’s limiting how often he leaves home.
Kelley, who filed Monday to run for Miller’s Ward 5 seat, also said the councilman supports more fees and taxes.
“My opponent is in favor of fees and high taxes,” Kelley said. “I’m definitely not in favor of those.”
Miller said he only recalls one vote in the last four years that caused an increase in taxes.
“In four years, I think a one-time tax increase is pretty good,” Miller said.
Kelley said he is running to save Greenwood business owners. He said he also wants to see the police department improved and violence to go down in Greenwood.
“The only way we are going to be able to do that is hire more policemen and put them out there in the streets,” Kelley said.
Kelley spent 21 years at Self Regional Healthcare working in the operating room as a nursing assistant and was a CPR instructor. He has represented Ward 5 on the planning commission for six years and started volunteering as a firefighter when he was 12.
“I will work for the entire City of Greenwood,” Kelley said. “I do not have boundaries.”