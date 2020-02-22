Countless vehicles share the road every day, and in order to keep drivers and pedestrians safe, everyone operating a vehicle has to follow the laws of the road.
South Carolina is an absolute speed limit state, said state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, meaning the speed limit is a hard cap on how fast vehicles can legally travel. Most violations state troopers see on the highway are speeding violations, he said.
The combination of driving faster than the speed limit and not giving the driver ahead enough room is a recipe for a wreck, Bolt said.
“There should be two seconds of distance with you and vehicle ahead of you, to give you time to react to what they do,” he said.
Greenwood police public information officer Jonathan Link said officers write a fair number of speeding tickets, but the most common traffic violation they see is drivers disregarding signs and traffic signals. Inattentive driving is a major problem, he said, and his biggest tip to drivers is to simply slow down and account for a few minutes extra in their daily commutes.
“A lot of the trouble comes from people just waiting until the last minute to leave home, and then they’re not really focused fully on driving,” he said.
Once on the road, cars, trucks, motorcycles, bikes and mopeds are all sharing the same streets. Link said even vehicles such as mopeds and bicycles have just as much right-of-way as other vehicles, and riders should be treated the same as any other motorist.
They key to avoiding wrecks, Bolt said, is in spacing.
If a vehicle ahead is traveling slowly, Bolt said passing should only be done in passing zones — where the line separating one direction of traffic from the other is dotted. The driver making the pass needs to use their turn signal, and the driver being passed has to yield to the passer.
In the event of a wreck, Bolt said it’s essential that everyone in a vehicle have their seat belt. Seat belts save lives, and he said ensuring that everyone in the vehicle has fastened their seat belts. Just one person buckling up can trigger others to also fasten theirs, he said.
From the start of 2019 to Feb. 21, 2019, there were 117 fatal wrecks across the state. So far in 2020, that number is at 90, but Bolt said fatal wrecks in Greenwood and Abbeville counties are on pace to outnumber last year’s tally.
“We’d rather you get there late than not at all,” Bolt said. “Our goal is always to get toward that Target Zero of zero traffic fatalities statewide.”