The Democratic and Republican primaries are today with tentative runoffs scheduled for June 28. Below are some tips that will expedite the voting experience at the polls.
Primary rulesWe do not register by party in this state. In primaries, a voter must select which primary they would like to participate in. If there is a runoff, a voter cannot switch parties for the runoff. In November, all parties will be listed on the ballot.
Runoff rulesA voter who casts a ballot in the Republican primary can vote in the Republican runoff, but not a Democratic runoff, and vice versa.
Voters who do not vote in either primary can vote in either runoff.
Photo ID lawAcceptable forms of photo ID are:
• S.C. Voter Registration card with photo
• S.C. driver’s license
• S.C. ID card issued by DMV
• Military ID issued by the federal government (includes VA benefits card)
• Passport (either the book type or plastic card)
The only exception would be a voter who does not own a photo ID. The voter must present a paper voter registration card with no photo in order to vote a provisional ballot.
Polling locationsThe polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. People can only vote in their assigned precinct (the name and location are printed on the voter registration card). Precinct locations can be found at scvotes.org.
Polling location relocationsThe following polling locations have been relocated:
Hopes Ferry 006 – New location is Mathews Methodist Church, 800 Wright Ave.
Ninety Six 012 – New location is Ninety Six Visitor’s Center, 97 Main St. E.
Coronaca 017 – New location is the Coronaca Fire Department Station #50,125 Willard Road.
Mimosa Crest 035 – New location is Project Hope Foundation, 133 Merrywood Drive.
Parson’s Mill 048 – New location is Greenwood Baptist Church, 1025 Deadfall Rd E.
Graham’s Glen 050 – New location is St. Mark AMC – Coronaca Campus, 111 Fuller St.
If you are a registered voter in Greenwood County and have moved within Greenwood County, and have not changed your address with our office, you can do so before election day. If you do not do so you may either:
— Vote a paper provisional failsafe ballot at your old precinct; or
— Vote a failsafe ballot on the machines at the elections office.
If you requested and were sent an absentee ballot, you will be marked absentee on the election books. All absentee ballots must be returned to the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on election day. Absentee ballots cannot be accepted at a precinct.
Voters with disabilitiesCurbside voting will be offered at every precinct. Notify a manager upon arrival and present the curbside voter’s ID.
What not to wearDo not wear anything that endorses a candidate or a political party inside of a precinct. This includes T-shirts, pins, hats, etc. If you do, you will be asked to remove the item or vacate the premises. No political literature or political discussions are allowed inside a precinct. If anyone insists on doing so, they will be asked to refrain or leave the precinct immediately.
Election results will be posted at scvotes.gov
For information, call 864-942-8585.