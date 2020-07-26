A new but familiar face is joining the race for Greenwood County Council District 4, the seat currently occupied by Vice Chairman Chuck Moates.
Kay Self, who serves as director of investor relations and community development at Greenwood Partnership Alliance, has filed as a petition candidate.
“I bring a different perspective to council,” Self said. “I’m a fresh voice.”
Self, 52, has called Greenwood home for more than 22 years. She has worked for GPA for more than nine years as a relationship builder, fundraiser, and on workforce and community development. She is also the director of the Foundation for a Greater Greenwood County.
Before working in those roles, she served as executive director of the SC Festival of Flower for four years at the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce.
Born and raised in Greenville, she met her husband, Furman, while attending Clemson University. They have been married for 27 years and have two children.
Self graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Language and International Trade. She also graduated from the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Institute.
Self said she is running for council because her friends and neighbors urged her to run. She said her experience in economic development and working at the Chamber can benefit the county.
“I can add a new perspective and a fresh voice to council,” Self said.
As for filing as a petition candidate and not running in the June primary, she said the time is right for her personally.
“When things are right, things are right,” Self said. “You can either sit on the sidelines or get in the game and play.”
Self is no stranger to politics. She said she ran her husband’s campaign for state House District 13 in 2002. Furman Self narrowly lost the Republican primary runoff to Gene Pinson, who won the general election in 2002.
Self said the county’s move to remove its membership and funding from GPA is not the reason she is running.
“If anything, it opened my eyes how important a seat on council is,” Self said.
She said if she is elected, she will be able to add the value of her experience in economic development.
Self said she doesn’t see any conflict between her working at GPA and serving on council. She said if a conflict arose, she would recuse herself from that discussion and not vote.
Aside from economic development, Self said community collaboration and improving the quality of life are some areas where she wants to focus. Affordable housing and transportation are other areas Self said she wants to work on.
“I’ve got the energy,” Self said. “I have the ability and want to be a part of those important decisions that do shape the future for Greenwood.”
Self said the current debate over wearing face masks is personal for her. She said her mother, who is 76 years old, is fighting COVID-19.
“It’s very important for us to do our part,” she said.
Asked if she would have supported the mask ordinance that county council debated before settling on a resolution to encourage wearing of masks, Self said the issue might be too personal for her to give an answer.
“When you have the chance to do the right thing, you always should step up and do the right things,” Self said.
If Self’s petition signatures are verified and she is certified as a candidate, she will face Moates on Nov. 3.
As a petition candidate, Self was required to file at least 305 signatures from registered voters in County Council District 4. She turned in 472. The original deadline to file a petition candidacy was noon July 15, but it was extended to noon this past Monday because of Gov. Henry McMaster’s state of emergency during the pandemic.
Moates was surprised to hear that Self had filed to run.
“I had no idea this was coming my way,” he said. “Didn’t know a thing about it.”
Moates said it will be interesting to see how things play out.
“I just have to take each day as it comes and trust the good Lord to give me wisdom to deal with it,” Moates said.
The Greenwood County elections office will verify the submitted signatures. Once 305 signatures are verified, the elections office will certify her candidacy by Aug. 15, Greenwood County Voter Registration Assistant Director Lelion Elledge said.