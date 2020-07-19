Greenwood lost a visionary who has helped transform the look of Uptown Greenwood for about eight weeks in summer, thanks to living plant sculptures.
Kathryn McDonald Smith, 76, died Monday at home, having cancer for many years. She retired from Northland Cable Co.
Smith was an Easley native and a member of South Main Baptist Church. She was twice chairwoman for the South Carolina Festival of Flowers, in 1991 and 2008.
Smith also served on the festival steering committee for a number of years. She is credited with the idea of Greenwood starting its own signature topiary display as part of the flower festival.
The topiary display debuted in June 2008, with 13 living plant sculptures and now includes about 40 of them.
Smith’s vision for bringing these to Greenwood was recognized with a special award presented to her in recognition of the festival’s 50th anniversary, during the 2017 Greenwood Chamber’s annual meeting.
A Self Family Foundation grant was awarded to purchase initial frames for topiaries in 2009 and dedicated Lakelands Master Gardeners and community volunteers helped bring Smith’s vision to life.
“She really did love the time she spent with the festival,” one of Smith’s sons, Scott Smith, wrote in a text message. “My son, Christopher, would tell me that we really have to go look at those things, because he spent too much time helping ‘Mama K’ plant those things in the greenhouse.”
Smith’s idea for Greenwood’s Festival of Flowers to incorporate topiaries was inspired by the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival, which has plant sculptures shaped like beloved Disney characters at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Smith vacationed in Florida in December 2006. She asked for a meeting with the horticulture department at Walt Disney World. Her request was granted and she asked if Disney’s horticulture department could advise Greenwood on how to do a topiary display of its own.
Smith began working with the Festival of Flowers in 1986 and continued for well more than a decade.
The festival was conceived in 1967 and the first one was in 1968. It started as a way to build on when Park Seed would open the company’s renowned trial gardens off Cokesbury Road to the public, drawing thousands of gardening enthusiasts. And, the festival also recognized Park Seed’s 100th anniversary.
Smith also served as chairwoman of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee.
“Not only was Kathryn a visionary with the signature topiary display, she was passionate about the South Carolina Festival of Flowers for many years prior to the topiary idea coming to fruition,” said Kelly McWhorter of Discover Greenwood (formerly Greenwood Regional Tourism and Visitors Bureau). “She chaired the festival steering committee more than once, and had several ‘brainchilds,’ such as the Historic Home Tour, which featured the beautiful Hemphill architecture in Greenwood Village. Her ultimate goal was to have Greenwood featured in Southern Living, because for her, this was the ideal Southern Living community. We will greatly miss her enthusiasm, ‘can-do’ attitude, and genuine love for making our community as attractive as possible to visitors.”
Ruple Harley Jr., of Harley Funeral Home and Crematory in Greenwood is a four-time Festival of Flowers chairman. He worked closely with Smith on festival events.
“She and Kay Self, who served as a director of the Festival of Flowers went and met with the Disney horticulture people,” Harley said. “People started lining up to sponsor the topiaries and it has just taken off. ... Even this year, amid COVID-19, we got the topiaries out. Kathryn was the one who got this going.
“Her influence was one thing that made me decide to be festival chairman again and then I later came back for the 50th one,” Harley said. “Anytime you can bring people into an area, you’ve accomplished something. About two years ago, somebody told me that Greenwood has finally become a destination and that made me proud, because we are that now. ... Kathryn’s a huge part of the success of the Festival of Flowers.”
Kay Self, a former Festival of Flowers director, described Smith as “a real firecracker.”
“I cannot even remember a time that I was with her that she was not smiling or laughing,” Self said. “She instantly lit up a room and made everyone feel good just being in her presence. Kathryn and I spent many hours together talking about topiaries.”
Self said she will always remember the trip to Disney World she and Smith made to meet with the horticulturists there.
“It was all made possible by Kathryn,” she said. “We spent the day learning about topiary frames, irrigation, plant material and the resources we needed to bring the idea for Greenwood to life. Kathryn made it her mission to see the vision turned into a reality.”
Self said Smith would often bring her sheets of paper with new topiary ideas on them.
“The birthday cake and the mermaid were two of her favorites,” Self said. “I know how proud she is of the legacy she left for all to enjoy.”