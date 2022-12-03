WS Katherine Hall 01
With nearly $3.4 million coming from the Greenwood County Capital Project Sales Tax, the town of Ware Shoals is exploring other ways to raise funds to renovate Katherine Hall.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

WARE SHOALS — Katherine Hall was unique among mill buildings.

It served as the heart of Ware Shoals for years, and was home to a theater that served as the town’s gathering place.

