Mallory Beach could have been just a footnote in the story of the fall of the Murdaugh dynasty.
But, after disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh was found guilty last week of his wife and son’s murders, the Beach family has a little measure of justice, albeit indirect.
It was Mallory’s 2019 death in a boating crash that ultimately shined a spotlight on the prominent Lowcountry law family, exposing a web of corruption, coverups, lies, financial misdealing and murder.
“I think the spell has been broken in Hampton County as far as the Murdaugh power,” said Greenwood resident Richard Loper, a relative of Mallory. “I think it uncovers the corruption that allowed it (the crash) to happen. I was afraid Mallory was going to get lost in all of this murder mess.”
Mallory’s father, Phillip, spoke just one sentence after Alex was convicted.
“We were grateful to see justice served,” he said.
Loper has ties to the Beach and Murdaugh families, giving him a somewhat unique insight into how the Murdaugh saga unfolded.
“I knew that they were powerful and that they could get things done,” Loper said of the Murdaughs. “They were the go-to guys if you had a problem or were poor and needed help. I was also told that you didn’t cross them. You didn’t want them as an enemy. If you crossed them, you’d pay the price, basically.”
Loper’s father, Earl, grew up in Hampton and went to school with Alex’s father, Randolph. Mallory was the granddaughter of Earl’s sister, Louise.
Mallory, 19, was killed in a boat crash during the early morning hours of Feb. 24, 2019. The boat, driven by Alex’s son, Paul Murdaugh, crashed into a piling at Archers Creek Bridge in Beaufort.
Paul, who was 19 at the time, bought beer at a convenience store, reportedly using brother Buster Murdaugh’s ID. Three couples, including Mallory and boyfriend Anthony Cook, then got in the boat to go to an oyster roast at a river house on Paukie Island.
The couples left the oyster roast a little after midnight for a return trip, stopping at a dockside bar, where Paul and another passenger, Connor Cook, were shown on video having shots of liquor. The couples returned to the boat and headed back toward Beaufort a little after 1 a.m.
The teens would later say Paul was heavily intoxicated and driving the boat erratically. GPS data shows they crashed into the bridge at 2:21 a.m. Several of the teens were ejected and suffered serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital.
But Mallory never surfaced.
Anthony refused to go to the hospital and stayed at the scene while authorities searched for his girlfriend. His comments to officers foreshadowed the tangled web the case would become.
“Do y’all know Alex Murdaugh?” Anthony asked an officer.
Then, pointing to Paul, Anthony said, “That’s his son. Good luck.”
Eight days later, Mallory’s body was found 5 miles down the river. Loper joined the search team for one of those days.
An autopsy showed Mallory suffered blunt force trauma to the head and drowned.
“When I heard that Paul was driving, I wasn’t surprised because he had a reputation for being a little entitled brat,” Loper said. “They were always covering up for him. So, I knew probably nothing would come of it, and it kind of made me mad.”
The Murdaughs were prominent Hampton County residents, with three generations of Murdaugh men serving as solicitor in the area from 1920-2006. Their ties to local and state law enforcement caused concerns early on about whether Paul would be held responsible for Mallory’s death.
Alex and grandfather Randolph arrived at the hospital soon after the injured teens got there. Hospital video shows Alex going into at least one of the teens’ rooms. All would later say Alex told them not to talk with authorities about who was driving the boat — and Connor said Alex tried to get him to say he was at the wheel.
At the hospital, several hours after the crash, Paul’s blood alcohol content was recorded at three times the legal limit. Officers did not do a breathalyzer at the scene of the crash.
Paul was later charged with boating under the influence causing death. Loper attended Paul’s arraignment.
Paul pleaded not guilty and was released on bond. He spent no time in jail, and authorities took his booking photo in the hallway outside the courtroom, something Loper said made him mad.
“I knew that he had not been arrested, processed, handcuffed, fingerprinted, questioned,” Loper said. “I knew this kid just needed some accountability. I wanted to see him stick around and be held accountable for what he did.”
The Beach family never got to see Paul stand trial, though.
On June 7, 2021, Paul and his mother, Maggie, were killed at the family’s Moselle estate. The charges against Paul were dropped.
Alex claimed he arrived at Moselle and found the bodies of Paul and Maggie near the dog kennels. After determining there were inconsistencies in Alex’s story, prosecutors indicted him for the murders.
During his trial, Alex revealed he bilked several clients out of settlement money and claimed to have suffered from a 20-year opioid addiction that led to him lying to authorities about his whereabouts and actions on the night of the murders.
Alex initially said he wasn’t a Moselle at the time of the killings, but a Snapchat video Paul made at the kennels contained Alex’s voice, and cellphone and vehicle OnStar data also put him at Moselle near the time of the killings. He testified he was at the house, not at the kennels, when Paul and Maggie were killed.
“He had no credibility at that point,” Loper said. “SLED did such a good job of putting him on the scene and painting that timeline. He couldn’t talk himself out of that timeline.”
A jury took less than three hours to find Alex guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.
“There’s a lot of fear and intimidation that goes on to this day,” Loper said. “I was honestly expecting to see a hung jury.”
Alex was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison.
“We wanted to see him (Paul) punished, but not in that manner,” Loper said.
But it’s still all very sad for Loper, who talked about Mallory’s life and her unrealized ambitions.
“She absolutely loved animals,” Loper said. “She would pull over on the side of the road to pick a turtle up and get him out of the road. She picked up strays. She was constantly fostering and re-homing dogs.”
Loper said Mallory wanted to get a “suitable animal shelter” for Hampton County.
“One of the things I think they are going to try to do with the money they get is to try to get some kind of facility in her name and in her honor,” Loper said. “The family would be quick to tell you that this was never about the money and never about getting revenge. It was about holding somebody accountable.”