Greenwood’s Katya Harrison was born in Ukraine, a year before the country became an independent state following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Katya’s mother still lives in Ukraine, along with her brother, her aunt and several cousins. She also has many friends in her homeland. Some are hiding near the border between Ukraine and Poland during the ongoing conflict with Russia. Others have refused to vacate their homes because they don’t want to leave their pets behind, Katya said.
“They say it is absolute hell there, because they wake up with bombings, explosions, sirens and are running and hiding,” she said. “My friends who have small kids are absolutely terrified.”
Katya moved to Greenwood from Ukraine three years ago with her husband, Kyle. Her mother has been hospitalized in Ukraine with COVID for two weeks. One of her friends has been hiding in the basement of an apartment. Some people sleep in subways for shelter, Katya said.
“It’s just terrible,” she said. “It completely breaks my heart.”
Katya lived in Kryvyi Rih, which is in southeastern Ukraine.
“My country’s really peaceful,” she said. “In our whole history, we’ve never attacked anyone. Throughout our history, we’ve only had to defend ourselves.”
Katya said the people of Ukraine are hardworking and help those in need.
“Right now we can actually see that — the whole country is united as never before,” she said. “People are really patriotic.”
Katya said most people in the eastern part of Ukraine speak Russian, while most in the western part speak Ukrainian. The language difference doesn’t affect unity in the country, Katya said.
“Nobody wants to be a part of Russia,” she said. “We like freedom. People in Ukraine have a free spirit.”
She lived there during The Revolution of Dignity in 2014, in which students rebelled against government policies they didn’t like. The revolution resulted in the ouster of elected President Viktor Yanukovych and the overthrow of the Ukrainian government.
“When the government wanted to punish them, there was a revolution,” Katya said of the Euromaidan protests that began a year earlier. “It kind of shows that, when the Ukrainian people don’t like something, they speak against it. They have the spirit of freedom. They don’t like the government to tell them what to do.”
Katya talks to her mother every day. She also stays abreast of the happenings in her homeland.
“As of now, where my family is, in their city, it’s not as bad as it is in Kyiv, but people are preparing, and there are lots of volunteers,” she said. “They are protecting the borders because the Russian army can move in.”
She said people there are “shocked” but resilient.
“I talked to a lot of people, and they have this attitude that they’re going to fight, even if it costs their life, because this is their home and they are going to protect their home.”