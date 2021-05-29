Hands and heads turned to the sky Friday evening, Antone Starks’ family was grateful that justice can start being served for his slaying.
The 39-year-old Starks was shot and killed in what Greenwood police called a robbery gone wrong Sunday morning. His mother, Cathy Palmore, and three siblings were shocked by the shooting — Starks was a loving, kind and compassionate man who they said likely worried for the young man who is charged with killing him.
Caviseis White, 19, was arrested Friday morning and charged with murder in connection with Stark’s slaying. Even before the arrest, Starks’ family had planned a vigil Friday night to honor his life. With the arrest, Palmore was able to see the man accused of killing her son in court the morning before the vigil.
This is Greenwood’s first murder case of the year.
“It hurts so much to think about, that your son is the first to be murdered in Greenwood,” Palmore said at the vigil. “When that judge said he could get the death penalty, I almost cried. He was misguided.
“No revenge. Just keep loving each other.”
Instead of animosity or bitterness, Palmore said she felt sympathy for White. She said her son likely would have felt the same, but she’s relieved that justice can now be meted out.
As a crowd of family and friends lit candles and released balloons in Starks’ memory, Palmore was surrounded by her other children — Ontario Curry, Rannika Rouse and Tquell Wells. The family was often seen together, Wells said their mother instilled a close bond in them that never faded.
“To this mother, the siblings, aunties from up north and family from all around, our hearts are with you,” said Bishop Stevie Crawford, who gave a benediction at the vigil. “Give God praise for 39 years. Give God praise for him being a son, being a brother, being a nephew.”
Jack Logan, activist and founder of Greenville-based group Put Down the Guns Now Young People, said he made his way to Greenwood as soon as he heard the news of Starks’ death. He helped coordinate the vigil, and gave words of comfort to the grieving family.
“Everything I’ve heard about Antone, you instilled in him,” he said to Palmore.
While White awaits a court date, Starks’ siblings said they’re grateful that he was arrested quickly and their family can have closure. Surrounded by the support of loved ones, Wells said her family can begin to move forward.