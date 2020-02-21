Watching his mother’s cousin, Wilbur Murray, drawing on the front porch of their Kingstree residence inspired then-5-year-old John Pendarvis to follow his dream and become a painter.
Pendarvis spoke Thursday to aspiring artists at Piedmont Technical College about his artistic process and upbringing, and he gave explanations for some of his art pieces, including “Red Shoes,” which depicts a group of white girls playing leapfrog juxtaposed to a group of black girls doing the same activity.
“I think it’s always important to give back to the community, but especially to young artists coming up because they’re the next generation, and Piedmont Tech gave me the opportunity to do that,” he said.
Pendarvis’ journey to becoming a painter might have begun on a porch, but he made his decision to become a professional artist when he attended the New York City Arts Student’s League, which came after he had graduated from South Carolina State University where he majored in mathematics.
From that point on, Pendarvis began to use his voice, be inspired by other artists, and use objects around him to create “thousands and thousands of artworks over the years.”
“I try to paint things that are around me that I like and that are familiar to me — things from life,” he said.
Pendarvis likes gardening, which prompted him to paint a series of flowers. He also likes African heritage, including African masks, which he had around his home in Greenville. He painted pictures of those masks he had laying around, which he loved because those masks meant something to him.
Something Pendarvis emphasized was his process, which includes drawing and working out keen details before he picks up a brush and starts painting. He told attendees his process does not have to be “your process.”
Pendarvis also wanted the aspiring artists in the audience to know that it is fine to put a piece of art to the side or throw it away. He recalled painting a picture of women singing taking four years to complete because he put it away and then came back to it later with a different approach.
“You can think of something so much that you can’t see,” he said.
The message Pendarvis wanted artists in attendance to know is to “keep trying because we all have doubts over the years.”
“Just keep doing it, you’re going to have roadblocks that are going to be thrown in your way, so just step around them,” he said. “Don’t listen to the naysayers, just keep doing it.”