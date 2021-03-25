Plenty of work has gone into an inaugural Juneteenth celebration. Organizers say it’s time for volunteers and sponsors to step up.
“We want to bring the citizens of Abbeville together as one,” said Erica Rayford, a member of the Abbeville Friends of Freedom committee, which aims to create a Juneteenth celebration June 18-20.
“A lot of people think that Juneteenth is an African American holiday and is just celebrated by African Americans. ... This is an education celebration. It’s not an ethnic celebration or an African American celebration; it’s a diversity celebration.”
Rayford recalled talking with City Councilman Jason Edwards who said he had never heard of Juneteenth. She shared information and how bigger cities celebrate it.
“When we first went to the city council (in October), we didn’t know that the city was going to be open about it,” she said. “We felt like the worst they can say is ‘no.’”
Instead, council members supported the idea. Rayford said the city is letting the committee use most of Court Square and use space in the Livery Stables.
Activities will kick off Friday night with a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Amythyst Kiah at the Opera House. She was nominated for best American Roots song “Black Myself.”
Edwards and Rayford touted events and programs, such as community service tables that will provide information on voter registration, art exhibits, arts and crafts shows and vendors in the Livery Stables selling artisanal and homemade products, along with three stages for musicians, spoken word artists and guest speakers. There will be a kids zone with crafts, storytimes and other activities, and a soul food cookoff scheduled for Sunday.
Edwards said the cookoff will offer prizes for best barbecue, best chicken, best nonmeat dishes and best dessert.
Volunteer skills sought include knowledge of food services, retail services, teachers/educators and musical experience, Rayford said.
Committee members are Rayford, Nafi Shahid, Edwards, Susan Sherard, Nashari Williams and Donald Burton. The committee usually meets at Indigenous Underground, 117 Trinity St., at 6 p.m. An “interest meeting” for volunteers is set for April 14.
Speakers lined up so far include Montrio Belton of Rock Hill; former Mayor Santana Freeman; Kelvin DeVeaux, a motivational speaker; and Angela Lee, who touts herself as “the Metamorphosis Coach.”
Support has been widespread, with help from the Abbeville County Library, the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce and the Abbeville Artists Guild, Rayford said.
“Growing up here in Abbeville, there has always been this misconception of people thinking that the only thing Abbeville was known for is the Confederacy,” Rayford recalled in school reading textbooks that called Abbeville the birthplace of the Confederacy.
She was in college when she learned of the Anthony Crawford lynching and her learning continued into college. “There is a lot of Black history here that we were never told about when we were growing up.”
“We want people to know about the diverse side of Abbeville history.
“’The birthplace’ is the first thing many people say. We need to ask, ‘what else is here.’”
Those interested in supporting the Juneteenth celebration can contact Abbeville Friends of Freedom at “abbevillefriendsoffreedom@gmail.com.”