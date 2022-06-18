Pride and heritage will be the focus of Juneteenth celebrations this weekend.
The earliest celebrations kick off at 10 a.m. today along Trinity Street in Abbeville and continue through 6 p.m. The goal is to bring awareness, unity and celebration to the community, according to Jason Edwards, a member of Friends of Freedom, which coordinates the program.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It is also often observed for celebrating African American culture. Originating in Galveston, Texas, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1865.
The event will feature music by The Darrin Jackson Encounter and Lesha J. and DJ Drinzal, comedy by Big Daddy Cater and addresses by motivational youth speaker Tyron Pahn, author Tonyelle Relaford, and spiritual health and wellness coach Dr. Cle’a McBridge Ethridge.
A kids’ zone will be presented along with arts and craft booths in the Livery Stable. The kids’ zone also features the Abbeville Artist Guild’s work on a children’s art project, a story time by the staff with the Abbeville County Library System and a “Freeze” dance party, Edwards said.
The biggest adjustment for Friends is hearing feedback from attendees at last year’s inaugural event. He said people thought the festival area was too spread out. As a result, the group is keeping activities concentrated on Trinity Street, with the stage at the end of the street between Divine Your Space and Indigenous Underground.
Friends of Freedom members include Erica McCier, Susan Sherard, NaShari Williams and many volunteers and sponsors, Edwards said. The group meets monthly throughout the year, then weekly as the festival date approaches.
The group has support from local businesses and residents, he said. Edwards also lauded assistance from city staff.
Another celebration will center on Chestnut Park, 403 Chestnut St. Joyce Rogers and Cheryl Addison, who are working with One Truth, said the free celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 1-8 p.m. Sunday.
Up to five people have been working on the event for four months, Rogers said. The celebration was expanded to two days to accommodate Father’s Day.
It will feature information on health issues, voter education and will provide screenings for blood sugar and blood pressure, she said. Angie Lee will speak on health issues and Donald Burton will speak on Juneteenth issues. Other speakers include Pastor Joshua Child of The Life Center, Toney Robinson and Albert Ray, who will speak on Sunday.
Performers with Phoenix Academy of Arts dancers and the United Outlaws Cheer team will present shows. Other performers include the Night Affair Band and JJ Jazzy.
It’s a way to give back to the community, Addison said. The big part is educating the community about Juneteenth. T-shirts promoting the event have been pre-sold. Surplus shirts will be available during the event.
Greenwood’s celebration will center on Magnolia Park. The third Community Juneteenth Extravaganza will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
It will include free food and drinks, guest speakers, music and spoken word performers, and activities for children, according to organizer Myia Johnson-Salley.
The goal is to inspire community relationship while learning about freedoms. Everyone is invited to the free event.
“It’s more than an event or a celebration; it’s a sacred space,” she said. People can learn from those who came before. “We need that light in future generations.”
The celebration has been getting bigger every year, she said. People were contacting her about the event before she even started to post notices.
“Basically we are all a family. I love that family feeling,” she said. “As always, it will take a village. That is the main message. It will take everyone doing their part to push everyone along.”