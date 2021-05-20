ABBEVILLE — A party with a purpose is coming.
Abbeville's first Juneteenth celebration is slated for June 18-20, said City Councilmember Jason Edwards, who is a member of the nonprofit Abbeville Friends of Freedom, which is organizing the event. He updated the council at a special called meeting Wednesday on the work that has been done.
It kicks off at 8 p.m. with Grammy Award-winner Amythyst Kiah presenting a show at the Opera House, he said. The celebration will include three stages of events on Saturday and a Sunday soul food cookoff. A kids zone will feature activities. The Abbeville Artist Guild will offer art classes for children, the Abbeville County Library will do a storytime program on the history of Juneteenth, craft shows will be featured at the Livery Stable, an art show will be presented at the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce, Abbeville Area Medical Center will provide health checks and organizations will have tables set for various functions, such as voter registration, on Court Square alongside food vendors.
Saturday events will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday events will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Response from downtown merchants has been good, Edwards said. The organization is contacting county churches to inform them of the celebration. The goal is to reach as many people as possible.
Anyone wishing to volunteer with the group or be a vendor can email abbevillefriendsoffreedom@gmail.com, go to its Facebook page by keying in "Abbeville Friends of Freedom" or by contacting him, Edwards said.
No street closures are expected. Edwards said the celebration will be spread out over a large site, so a large concentration of people isn't anticipated.
In other business:
— Tyler Doss was appointed to a four-year term on the planning commission. He works as a quality manager at Flexible Technologies and is a Marine Corps veteran, having served in Afghanistan.
— Council passed a first reading of a resolution to pay $7,500 for a new motor for a boat used by the county's dive team. Marty Thomas, a member of the team, said the current motor is a 1988 model that has been repeatedly patched. It's a three-cylinder motor and one of the cylinders no longer functions. Councilmember Matt Gambrell asked if it was possible that the dive team could go out on a rescue and then have to be rescued itself. Thomas nodded.
— Austin Walker was introduced as the city's new community development director. She was lauded for her work on the spring festival and for developing plans for a shuttle system for similar events.
— City Manager Blake Stone presented information on the city's capital plan, providing information on projects on parks, road improvements and Opera House renovations. He said the city will receive $29,000 from the state in the next cycle to fund work on parks.
— Jeff Shacker with the Municipal Association of South Carolina, presented information on services the agency provides, such as training for council members.