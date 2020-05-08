June 9 primaries are quickly approaching and voters will encounter a different process than what they are used to.
The state is using a new system that still records votes electronically while it also produces a paper ballot.
Voters will also see COVID-19-related changes to procedures, such as shields and masks protecting poll workers. Voters will cast their ballot by using a cotton swab to make their choices on the electronic ballot.
The races voters will participate in depends on where they live and in which primary they vote.
For example, in the Democratic primaries in Greenwood and Abbeville counties the only race that will appear on the ballot is the Third Congressional District, currently held by Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan. The choices are Hosea Cleveland and Mark D. Welch.
In McCormick, Saluda and Laurens counties, there are additional races for some of the voters.
In McCormick County, the Democratic primary for sheriff is between Tim Kelly and Wallace Fitzgerald Middleton.
In Laurens County, the Democratic primary for County Council District 6 is between incumbent Diane Byrd Anderson and Arthur Lee Philson Jr.
In Saluda County, the Democratic primary for sheriff is between Chris Cockrell and incumbent John C. Perry.
On the Republican side, the race for U.S. Senate will be on all the Republican primary ballots in the Lakelands as well as the rest of the state. The choices are Duke Buckner, incumbent Lindsey Graham, Michael LaPierre and Joe Reynolds.
In addition to that race, the Republican ballot will include two advisory questions:
- Do you support giving voters the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?
A yes vote is for registration by party while a no vote is for keeping the current system.
The second advisory question on the Republican ballot is:
- Should candidates for public office be limited to having their names listed only once on a ballot for any office in each general election (rather than current law, which allows their name to appear multiple times by representing multiple political parties for the same office)?
A yes vote would be in favor of eliminating multiple entries of the same name on ballots when a candidate is the nominee of more than one party. Only one name would appear for a candidate nominated by petition or more than one party.
A no vote would support how names are currently placed on ballots.
Also in the Lakelands, many Republican voters will be choosing their nominee for state Senate in the general election. In District 10, which covers parts of Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick and Saluda counties, the GOP choices are Billy Garrett and Bryan Hope.
In District 25, which covers parts of Aiken, Edgefield, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties, the GOP choices are incumbent Shane Massey and Susan J. Swanson.
In District 26, which covers parts of Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington and Saluda counties, the GOP choices are Perry Finch and Chris Smith.
There is only one state House GOP primary in the Lakelands. In District 42, which covers parts of Laurens and Union counties, the GOP choices are Melinda Inman Butler and incumbent Doug Gilliam.
In Greenwood County, there are four choices in the GOP primary for sheriff. They are Chad Cox, Matt Emery, incumbent Dennis Kelly and John Long.
In Abbeville County, there are two GOP choices in the County Council District 4 race: Billy Norris and incumbent Harold Prince.
In the Abbeville County Council District 5 race, there are two choices: James McCord and incumbent Kristi Smith.
In McCormick County, there are two choices in the GOP primary for County Council District 3: Chuck Cook and John H. Gray.
Laurens County features a number of GOP primary races. In the primary for sheriff, there are four choices: Ricky Chastain, Jarvis Reeder, incumbent Don Reynolds and Ted Richardson.
In the GOP primary race for Laurens County Clerk of Court, there are two choices: Mary Laurens Powers and Michelle Simmons.
In the GOP primary for Laurens County Council District 2, there are two choices: Luke Rankin and incumbent Joe Wood.
In the Laurens County Council District 7 GOP primary, there are two choices: Brenda Stewart and David Tribble.
In Saluda County, there are two county council races appearing on the GOP primary ballot.
In the District 2 race, there are two choices: Jack Atkinson and Wayne Grice.
In the District 4 race, there are three choices: Carey Bedenbaugh, incumbent Jones Butler and Gary Therrell.
Absentee voting for the primary begins Monday. The general election is Nov 3.