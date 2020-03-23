”I pledge to seek justice and justice alone” — those words were repeated as Greenwood City Judge Shameka Brown administered the Judge’s Oath to two city judges who were reappointed by City Council last week.
In a 6-0 vote, Judges Terry Greenfield and Lisa Phillips were each reappointed to a four-year term with the City of Greenwood Municipal Court. Along with their reappointments, city council also voted to change their titles from municipal recorders to associate judges
This change would allow Greenfield and Phillips to step in and assist Brown and Chief Judge Bright Miller with trials and hearings. In South Carolina, ministerial recorders may only conduct bond hearings and issue warrants.
Their change in title will not result in a change of schedule or salary. The city now employees one chief judge, three associate judges and one ministerial recorder.
City council also gave second reading to the ordinance that would consolidate all the health care ordinances into one ordinance. They also unanimously passed a resolution to maintain Magnolia Park and Grace Street Park phase one without financial support from Greenwood County.
Council also voted to recognize the month of April as Fair Housing Month.