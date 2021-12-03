Going strong after 20 years Thousands of people enjoyed the 20th anniversary Connie Maxwell Christmas Celebration on Friday. Crowds milled around the site, stepping out of each other’s way. Merry Beth Moore, an administrative assistant to the president, looked around shortly after 7 p.m. and said it was a light crowd and it would be much busier within 30 minutes. About 18,000 people are expected to attend the event, with today likely being the busiest day of the three-day event. She encourages people to come out to enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas.
Joyous celebration
