Greenwood lost a philanthropist this week who has been an ardent supporter of art, education, health and science.
Josephine Bowick Abney, 101, died Thursday at her Callison Road home.
A resident of McCormick, she was a widow of John Sydney Abney, son of Abney Mills founder, John Pope Abney.
Abney Mills was a textile chain, whose beginnings included acquisition of Grendel Mill in Greenwood in 1917. The textile chain included 27 factories in three states before the corporation was dismantled in the 1970s, according to the digital South Carolina Encyclopedia entry for Greenwood County.
Abney was presented the Order of the Palmetto and designated as a “Palmetto Lady” by former Gov. Dick Riley on Dec. 31, 1986.
Friends remember Abney as gracious in her demeanor and genuine in her friendship.
“She was an amazing lady,” said Marge Ball, a former Lander University first lady. “She was one of the first people Dan and I met when we came to Greenwood in 2000. She embraced us with warmth and love. and we just became great friends.”
Ball fondly recalls Abney inviting her and several other Greenwood women to lunch at her Callison Road home and Abney sharing stories about famous people she met or places she traveled.
“She had vision for the future and wasn’t narrow-minded,” Ball said. “She kept up with current events and kept up with people she knew and their families and remembered details. She was also a lot of fun. ... In later years, she didn’t change like a lot of older people. She was always up for a new adventure.”
Bettie Rose Horne, who formerly taught at Lander University and serves on the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, said the cultural center named for Abney at Lander “has nurtured our community and beyond, and has enriched the lives of thousands for many years.”
“She never forgot her Southern roots and was gracious to everyone and generous to Greenwood,” Horne said.
Jean Kirkpatrick of Greenwood, a former teacher and school administrator, who taught Abney’s son during the 1970s, remembers Abney as a caring mother who contributed to many worthy causes in Greenwood and beyond.
“I’m not surprised she lived to be 101,” Kirkpatrick wrote via email. “Her daily agenda included exercises and a healthy diet.”
Eleanor Teal of Greenwood first met Abney in 1988, while working for Lander University, and she later joined the garden club to which Abney belonged.
“I cannot imagine Greenwood without Josephine,” Teal said. “... Beneath her extraordinary beauty was a strong woman of faith, wisdom, intellect, generosity and grace. Josephine loved her God, family, country, friends and church. ... Those of us close to her enjoyed taking her to lunch and having parties for her birthdays. ... She became my prayer partner, too. ... Her great grandchildren were the joy of her life. She was very down to earth.”
Kelly K. McWhorter of Discover Greenwood said Abney leaves a legacy of kindness and generosity for the betterment of community.
“She sponsored the birthday cake topiary as part of the South Carolina Festival of Flowers signature topiary display, in celebration of her 100th birthday,” McWhorter said.
Charles Morgan of Abbeville grew up in McCormick.
“Josephine’s family and my family have been friends for six generations,” Morgan said. “The reason she stayed so young and so mentally sharp for so long was because she had an interest and love for other people,” Morgan said. “That’s why she lived as long as she did. ... She moved as graciously and as comfortably with the family of the French president as she did with people she had known her entire life. ... She represented Greenwood and South Carolina elegantly and beautifully. She was a gift to us.”
Abney was a founding member of Hospice in Greenwood and established a professorship of oncology at the Medical College of South Carolina. She also served on the state tax study commission, the state bar merit selection commission and several boards for institutions of higher learning, including Columbia College and Lander University, whose cultural center bears her name. Abney gave the university an unrestricted cash gift of $1 million.
A small enclosed garden on the Lander campus was also named in memory of Abney’s husband in the 1980s and she funded the John Sydney Abney Media Arts Room on Lander’s campus.
She was a founding member of Baptist College of Charleston, now Charleston Southern University and Greenwood Woman’s Club, which supports area civic and cultural endeavors.
A member of South Main Baptist Church, Abney was also active in Unit 1 Garden Club, National Council of State Garden Clubs, National Nature Conservancy, the South Carolina Historical Society, the Columbia Museum of Art and the Waring Library of the Medical University of South Carolina.
The women’s center at Self Regional Medical Center is named in Abney’s honor.
She was a patron of the Arts Council of Greenwood County, Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, The Museum and countless other organizations.
Abney also served on the board of directors for the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities and was an honorary national chairwoman of the International Piano Competition in Palm Beach, Florida.
Recognizing her support of the Mount Vernon Ladies Association of The Union, Mount Vernon named its library entrance hall and porte cochere in Abney’s honor.