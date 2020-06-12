Greenwood Partnership Alliance CEO Heather Simmons Jones is set to be honored as part of the GSA Business Report’s inaugural Women of Influence event.
“I think it’s exciting to be a part of the first class of women that are recognized,” Jones said. “It’s nice to be recognized for using influence in a positive way.”
Jones was one of 25 others who will receive this honor out of 200-250 who were nominated.
“I’m appreciative of whomever the folks were that nominated me,” Jones said.
The event is being streamed on YouTube at noon on Wednesday in the form of a high-quality web show. It will feature award presentations, interviews with the honorees and potentially a few surprises.
The 2020 Women of Influence were nominated by readers of the GSA Business Report and selected by a panel of judges according to a post on the GSA Business Report website.
Tickets cost is $15 to access the online event. Funds from ticket sales will be donated to the Greenville County Meals on Wheels and Mobile Meal Service of Spartanburg County.