Surrounded by his extended family, James Jones was sworn in Monday as Greenwood City Council Ward 2's newest representative.

Jones won the special election last week to decide who will fill the unexpired term of the late Patricia Partlow, and was sworn in by Chief Municipal Court Judge Lee Miller. At Monday's city council meeting, Jones said he was grateful for the chance to represent the people of Ward 2, and invited his family to stand at the front of the room with him for photos following his swearing in.

