Surrounded by his extended family, James Jones was sworn in Monday as Greenwood City Council Ward 2's newest representative.
Jones won the special election last week to decide who will fill the unexpired term of the late Patricia Partlow, and was sworn in by Chief Municipal Court Judge Lee Miller. At Monday's city council meeting, Jones said he was grateful for the chance to represent the people of Ward 2, and invited his family to stand at the front of the room with him for photos following his swearing in.
His first vote on council was to re-appoint Michael Butler to the Greenwood Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, which passed unanimously.
Following that, council heard from Greenwood Police Department Maj. Mitchell McAllister, who discussed an annual Justice Assistance Grant the city and county were splitting. More than $28,000 is going to the city, with more than $14,500 to the county to help fund equipment purchases. McAllister said the police department is focusing on equipment that will help prosecute violent crime cases, including a tool to make 3D maps of crime scenes.
"The solicitor's office has been working with us. It's something that will help us prosecute those cases too, explaining to a jury, showing them the reality of where things are," McAllister said.
The other main focus for these JAG grant funds is a shoot tank, or bullet trap, that will allow the police department to fire and test firearms seized during investigations. Currently, police have to take firearms to the State Law Enforcement Division for that kind of processing.
The grant does not require match funds from the city, and council voted unanimously to approve administration signing off on the grant.
Council addressed several rezoning requests, including one that was delayed until the Ward 2 seat was filled. There was a scheduled public hearing for an ordinance to rezone more than 53 acres at 1380 Bypass 25 SE from general commercial to high-density residential. The developer had previously asked council to delay their vote over a business matter with the home builder, and requested again Monday that the vote be delayed until this issue is settled.
Council voted 5-1 to table the vote again, with Council member Ronnie Ables dissenting, saying he doesn't want to keep kicking this can down the road.
Two first readings of ordinances also proposed zoning changes. One requested that about 32.5 acres at 1427 Cambridge Ave. E. be rezoned from institutional professional to high-density residential. A representative from the developer, Forestar, said the company intends to divide the property into 103 single-family homes at a density allowed under the R7 zoning, but the planning commission and planning staff recommended denial because this use doesn't fit the city's comprehensive plan.
Council voted 6-1 to approve first reading on this zoning, although council members expressed concern over the lack of specificity in the proposed zoning. Council member Johnathan Bass said he'd like to see city staff explore options that would hold the developer to a more defined plan for the land's usage.
The other zoning request was to rezone 80 acres at 1501 Marshall Road from R3 to R4, both medium-density residential zoning. The plan there, said Assistant City Manager Draper Carlile, is to develop 237 homes on 80 acres at about three units an acre. This rezoning would allow for smaller lot sizes, and Carlile said the comprehensive plan recommends medium-density residential development there. First reading of this ordinance passed 6-0, with Jones abstaining as he wants to learn more about this development within his district. Both first readings from Monday will have a public hearing on Sept. 19.
