The late Jon Lee is remembered as a gentle giant who was a skilled keyboard player and a meticulous audio designer, with a keen sense for sound.
Lee, 63, died suddenly Jan. 20 at his home in Greenwood.
Many in the Lakelands knew the Michigan native as a keyboard player and vocalist with the Carolina beach music and party band, The Fabulous Expressions. In more recent years, he played keys and sang vocals with Shag Attack.
He also worked as a technician with Abbeville-based Custom Audio and Lighting and was the owner of JL Sound Design LLC.
Andy Sykora founder of Custom Audio and Lighting worked with Lee for about 20 years.
"I met Jon (Lee) in the Fabulous Expression days and one of their guys told Jon to call me. He started doing shows with us and installs. He had done that in Florida.
"He was a great keyboard player and he worked for a Hammond organ dealer in Tampa, Florida. So, he knew a lot about those. Those became kind of the classic rock' n roll organ. He also got into piano-tuning."
For close to 20 years, Sykora said Lee worked with Custom Audio and Lighting, providing sound for a number of Clemson University athletic events — football, basketball and baseball, to name a few.
"We've done a lot of renovations and system maintenance at Clemson and a lot of church sound, light and audio system installs," Sykora said. "He started doing some on his own and was successful. ... Every year, he did Country Living Magazine's Country Living Fair in Stone Mountain Park for us."
Sykora recalls Lee as "meticulous, organized and note-oriented" in terms of projects worked on and in how he kept his own personal audio and light equipment.
"I used to give him hell about these man-bags," Sykora said, with a chuckle. "He would always have that one widget that we needed, deep in the man-bag selection. His vehicles were full of gear, to the point the nose of the car was raised."
Sykora said Lee never missed a birthday, Christmas or New Year's acknowledgement among friends.
"He'd send a text or he'd sing 'Happy Birthday to You' and leave it on your answering machine," Sykora said. "We're going to miss him. That's for sure. It was certainly unexpected."
Many of Lee's bandmates through the years recall he was famous for intentionally singing "Happy Birthday" out of tune, when sharing those birthday well-wishes.
Custom Audio and Lighting audio engineer C. Todd Saverance said Lee was one of the nicest people he's ever known.
"'Please' and 'thanks', that was his thing, in anything he asked you to do," Saverance said. "He and I worked on several installations together. I remember we were in Clemson at the baseball stadium, putting up a speaker. We had to get in a man-lift and I had to get in with him. I was crouching down in the bucket, white knuckling while he was operating it, taking us 40 feet in the air. I ended up making him take me down...My co-worker, Kevin Jolly, said Jon would always do anything for you, but he never really asked much of you. He was good folk."
Jimbo Durham of Trenton, drummer and vocalist for Shag Attack, recalls how excited Lee was a few years ago, when the band did a studio recording of a song "Stayin' with Me."
"I think he took a little part of me with him when he left," Durham said. "I could not have asked for a better band mate and friend over the last few years."
Chris Alexander, guitarist, of Ninety Six, was in The Fabulous Expressions with Lee for 16 years or so. The two were dear friends with many years and miles on the road logged together in the band.
"He loved a good joke," Alexander said. "He loved to laugh and he loved to eat. ... If he didn't get to eat, he was irritable. And I would pick on him about it."
Alexander said The Fabulous Expressions played shows with The Four Tops, Mary Wilson, The Beach Boys and John Denver.
Driving home Sunday mornings, from weekend gigs around the Southeast, Alexander recalls, "Jon loved to find a Black gospel radio station. He loved R&B, too. When he was in Michigan, he played in R&B bands. I love the man and he loved me. ... In the band, he was my best friend and I was his."
Alexander said Lee came to Greenwood after working as a technician with Universal Studios in Florida.
Greenwood musician Ashby Stokes says Lee was a friend and bandmate who did all the sound engineering at the annual Christmas benefit concert he and friends put on for Greenwood Community Theatre.
"He did the sound for that for as long as I can remember," Stokes said. "He was a total pro. Always the first to arrive and the last to leave. I will miss him for sure."
Longtime bandmate Ron Goldman says Lee "was a perfectionist. That's for sure."
"We argued constantly, but usually, his right way was the way to go about doing it," Goldman said. "I loved him."
Stephen Gilbert, executive director of Greenwood Community Theatre, said Lee was a consummate professional whose knowledge of sound projection and sound design was amazing.
"He's a big reason why the GCT auditorium is known as a great room for musicians," Gilbert said. "Jon's favorite word was redundancy. He had backups for his backups. If something was not working for a show, he would happily loan the theater a spare, to make sure the show went on."
Gilbert said Lee preferred to be behind-the-scenes or above the audience seating, in the technical booth, giving audiences the very best show experience possible, whether it was a stage musical or a concert.
"He labeled everything, whether it was a cable, a microphone or a pen, with either GCT or JL on it," Gilbert said. "There are many items at GCT he donated that will forever carry the initials JL, an indelible mark, so that future generations will ask, 'Who was JL?' A fitting tribute to a man who care so deeply about our theater.
"Jon did not say goodbye or so long after a phone conversation," Gilbert added. "He ended every request with 'Please and thank you' and every call with 'Bye for now' in a very upbeat way. Now, every time I see something with JL written on something at GCT, it will be my turn to say, 'Bye for now.'"