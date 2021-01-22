The first 100 miles took about eight months; the second took only five for Jon-Erik Hartfield, the man who at one point was battling to stay alive and wasn’t expected to walk on his own again.
In 2003, Jon-Erik was in a wreck that left him in a coma for 10 months and three days. After waking, he spent another three months being treated for spinal and brain injuries and was unable to speak for about seven months after waking up.
Though he was told he might never walk again, Jon-Erik worked with physical therapists and specialists to regain his strength. In July 2019, he was celebrating walking more than a mile unassisted. By August 2020, he had walked 100 miles at the Greenwood Family YMCA.
Even with the Y shut down for three months because of COVID-19 precautions, Jon-Erik kept walking with his father, Haskell Hartfield. But he eventually was able to return to the Y, and to his volunteer trainer and former Greenwood High School coach David Walton.
“It was a little rough on him to start with, back here after that three months off,” Walton said. “He didn’t back down, though. He kept trotting along.”
Jon-Erik’s ever-positive attitude was obvious the moment he walked into the Y Wednesday morning, grinning from ear to ear as he held open the door for another guest. He and Walton got to work right away, walking back to the treadmill, since the track inside the gym was being used by a group.
“Anything to get that heart rate up and get those legs moving,” Walton said.
He helped tie a sweat cloth around Jon-Erik’s forehead — it’s both the easiest way to keep sweat out of his eyes and a quick way to look like Sylvester Stallone as Rambo, something Walton’s quick to joke with Jon-Erik about.
As Jon-Erik walks, Walton is on a treadmill beside him, keeping a keen eye and ear on his friend’s gait. When Jon-Erik’s feet drag, Walton is quick to remind him to keep his legs up, and is just as quick with an encouraging word to keep Jon-Erik pushing through his 200th mile.
The banter between the two of them is nearly constant, with Jon-Erik teasing Walton and getting his fair share of teasing back. At one point, Jon-Erik asked how Walton’s wife is doing, and Walton said she was at the Y before either of them for a fitness class.
“Sounds like she’s better than both of us,” Jon-Erik said with a smile.
The constant comedy comes naturally to the two of them, who both see grace and providence in their coming together. Jon-Erik always attributes his recovery to God and gives thanks to those around him who have helped keep him pushing onward. Walton sees Jon-Erik as an inspiration and a beacon to anyone else who needs motivation to take their next step.
“I did it all with God’s power,” Jon-Erik said Wednesday, after finishing off his 200th mile since December 2019. “Coach has pushed me in the right direction to help me get going here at the Y.”
His workout was far from over. Jon-Erik still had some weight-lifting, abs and leg workouts to do, but while he caught his breath, Walton brought out a cake for Jon-Erik to celebrate him pushing through 200 miles.