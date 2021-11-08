Christmas is approaching.
Making ornaments is a great way to start the season, instructor Taylor Dublin said. Nearly a dozen people picked up paint brushes to give a personal touch to their own decorations during a Saturday workshop at the Arts Center of Greenwood.
Dublin said people often say they like doing the workshops because of memories from childhood about vintage decorations. Ceramic figures are painted. Holes set in the trees will be filled with lights.
Another workshop will from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 20 at the center.