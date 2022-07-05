There’s no mistaking it, American blues guitarist Johnny Burgin definitely plays the blues in true form.
Spending 28 years in Chicago and honing his chops with the likes of Tail Dragger and Little Smokey Smothers will do that.
In the years since chi-town, Burgin has also found himself in California working with Charlie Musselwhite and later in New Orleans, getting to work with harp players and songwriter Johnny Sansone on his latest record, “Into Your Blues,” which was two years in the making.
“(Chicago) that’s the basis of my sound, but I’m riding to coast to coast every year and I spend a month or two in Europe a year,” Burgin said, who calls Norfolk, Virginia home at the moment.
“Moving keeps you fresh and in front of new audiences and fans,” Burgin said. “What if the Grateful Dead had just stayed in Haight-Ashbury?”
Burgin previously played the South Carolina Festival of Discovery Blues Cruise in 2018.
“Gary Erwin does a great job putting these things together,” Burgin said. “He has great taste in music and a long-running radio show. He’s been supporting my releases since they first came out in 1998.
“It’s nice to meet other musicians and there are always interesting peers of mine on the cruise,” Burgin said. “I like this area of the country and (Greenwood) is a pretty little town.”
Upstate South Carolina is not unfamiliar to Burgin. He graduated from Travelers Rest High School in 1988.
Music is meant
to be sharedDuring his time in South Carolina as a teen, Burgin started getting into guitar and he got a taste of live music at a Greenville-area club, Studio B.
Burgin credits his guitar teacher at the time, Michael King, with turning him “on to so much good blues.”
“I would see bands and players when they came through,” Burgin said. “I could not get into Al’s Pumphouse, but I could go in Studio B. I was just so star-struck. I absolutely went to University of Chicago because of music. ... When I saw artists who were part of real blues tradition is when I sort of fell off the deep end and into the blues.”
Burgin also received a writing degree from the school.
The first time Burgin sat in with Tail Dragger, Burgin realized his guitar playing skills needed improvement.
“I kept sticking with it and eventually I started working with Tail Dragger,” Burgin said. “I knew I had to be around it to learn it. Musicians I sat in with taught by example. ... Every day was like Christmas for me.”
These days, Burgin pays it forward, mentoring young musicians through teaching at camps and workshops through the Pinetop Perkins Foundation. And, Burgin has had some 10 releases since the late 1990s. Among his latest is June 2020’s infinitely listenable “No Border Blues.” which also inspired a podcast.
You can’t learn the blues in five minutesCase in point, Burgin says that “No Border Blues” album was birthed in Japan, alongside a small group of consummate Japanese musicians who have been fanatical about the blues for three generations. And, some songs on it are “super deep cuts” meaning they are lesser-known pieces of music to the casual blues listener, but devotees might know of those tracks’ origins.
”The ‘No Border Blues’ podcast that came from that showcasing various international players, to get their take on things, because I think we should make a bigger tent now. ... It’s all about the love.”
“I like playing towns that are off the beaten track,” Burgin said. “People really appreciate when you come there.”
Check Burgin out in Uptown Greenwood during the 21st annual South Carolina Festival of Discovery’s Blues Cruise, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Find Burgin on the main stage from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, with Marie Martens on guitar and bass, and Stephen Dougherty on drums, and later that same night at Howard’s on Main, from 8-11 p.m.