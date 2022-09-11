WARE SHOALS - John "Johnny" R. Davis, Sr., 83, widower of Patricia Lane Mayfield Davis, of Woodlawn Drive, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at his home.
Born in Due West, he was a son of the late Ira Lee and Nora Elizabeth Ashley Davis. He attended Calvary Baptist Church and proudly served the United States Navy for 8 years aboard the U.S.S. Ticonderoga. He was a member and Past Master of the Ware Shoals Lodge # 306 A.F.M. Johnny retired from Tyco Healthcare after 40 years of service. After retirement, he was employed as a train engineer for the City of Simpsonville at Heritage Park entertaining children for many years.
Surviving are his son, John R "Robbie" Davis Jr. (Stephanie) of Fountain Inn, and the loves of his life, granddaughters, Kelsey Harp (Desmond) of Piedmont and Alyssa Edge (Michael) of Rochester, MN, and great-grandson Davis Sanders Harp of Piedmont.
He also leaves behind a brother Gerald Davis (Barbara) of Irmo; a sister Tina Allen (Jim) of Whitmire; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Johnny was pre-deceased by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Mayfield Davis, an infant son Tony Ray Davis; brothers Billy Davis, Donnie Davis, Jackie Davis and his beloved dog JoJo.
Graveside Services with military and Masonic rites will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Jim Allen officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals, prior to the service. The family wishes to give a special thanks to caregivers, Roberta and Ashley for the love and care you provided to Johnny and Patsy. You both hold a special place in our family's heart. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, 950 West Ferris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.