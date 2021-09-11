John de la Howe students will return to campus Sunday after being quarantined for COVID-19.
Four students from one residence hall tested positive for COVID-19 and the decision was made to send all 61 students home to quarantine, said de la Howe president Tim Keown during Friday’s board of trustees meeting.
He said it was almost impossible to do contact tracing because students intermingle in class and in the cafeteria.
The school’s COVID-19 task force met Friday morning. Students will return Sunday, Sept. 12. They learned virtually during the week away from the school.
Responding to a question about vaccination, Keown said eight students are vaccinated.
He was pleased, he said, by the numerous emails from parents about their kids who are dying to come back to school.