An agreement recently signed by two education agencies will boost agricultural learning opportunities in the state.
The S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe and the S.C. State University 1980 Research and Extension signed a memorandum of agreement earlier this week.
S.C. State will procure and install a high wind tunnel at John de la Howe for teaching year-round production, as well as vertical farming towers. A summer immersion ag camp with a STEM emphasis will take place on the campus for limited resources youth, according to a press release from the schools.
A high tunnel system, also called a hoop house, “protect plants from severe weather and allow farmers to extend their growing seasons — growing earlier into the spring, later into the fall, and sometimes, year-round,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“SC State 1890 Research & Extension is excited to partner with the SC Governor’s School for Agriculture and to help expose students to the possibilities that exist within agriculture,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director for S.C. State 1890, in the release.
“The hoop house and vertical farming towers will introduce the future of farming to students. By integrating science, engineering, mathematics and technology in our programming, we hope to further inspire students to create new ways of providing leadership in the food and fiber industries.”
During the signing ceremony Wednesday, John de la Howe principal Greg Thompson talked about his connection with S.C. State and said the partnership will leave a legacy that “will live on for a long time.”
John de la Howe President Tim Keown in the release mentioned the will of Dr. John de la Howe, who left his estate for the establishment of an agricultural seminary.
“This agreement with SC State 1890 Research & Extension will help us to further our mission by exposing our students to modern agricultural techniques,” Keown said.
“We have created a strong relationship with SC State officials that will pay dividends for generations of agriculturalists. Agriculture remains the state’s largest economic engine; however, the average age of the producer hovers around 59 years old. For both institutions, we share a common goal to produce future leaders for the agricultural industry.”