A former John de la Howe employee will receive $34,500 in a mediated settlement with the agency, according to a signed agreement the governor’s school shared with the Index-Journal.

“We are grateful that this matter could be resolved through mediation,” South Carolina School for Agriculture at John de la Howe president Tim Keown said Monday in a released statement.

