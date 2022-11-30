A former John de la Howe employee will receive $34,500 in a mediated settlement with the agency, according to a signed agreement the governor’s school shared with the Index-Journal.
“We are grateful that this matter could be resolved through mediation,” South Carolina School for Agriculture at John de la Howe president Tim Keown said Monday in a released statement.
Richard Lewis filed a lawsuit Dec. 20 against the school, Keown, former interim President Sharon Wall, then-facilities director Ken Durham and current facilities director Scott Mims, claiming wrongful discharge, infliction of emotional distress, conspiracy, defamation and violation of the state whistleblower act. The filing alleged unethical behavior by staff members and poor treatment by supervisors.
Lewis, a retired state trooper who spent more than a decade at John de la Howe before its transformation from a boarding school for troubled youth into a governor’s school, quit because “no reasonable employee could be expected to continue working while being subject to retaliation for informing their supervisors of state law violations, ethical violations, and mismanagement,” according to the complaint.
The defendants denied any wrongdoing in an answer to the lawsuit. As part of the mediated agreement, which is being paid from the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund, Lewis acknowledged he “will not represent ... this settlement as evidence or as an admission of wrongdoing.”
The mediation conference happened Oct. 27. The proof of Alternative Dispute Resolution, which indicates the case was fully settled, was signed Nov. 1. That same day, John de la Howe’s trustees met behind closed doors for nearly two hours. They took no public action. The proof of ADR was filed with the court last week.
An attorney for Lewis did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
With this lawsuit resolved, John de la Howe has a single lawsuit remaining in McCormick County court.
Frank Dorn, who served as director of agriculture but was made assistant director of facilities in 2020, filed a civil action on Oct. 8, 2021 against the school, President Tim Keown and teacher Elizabeth “Libby” Templeton. Dorn alleges Keown defamed him, and that Keown and Templeton conspired to wreck his credibility. The school has denied any wrongdoing and the case is pending in court. Dorn still works at John de la Howe.
Dorn’s and Lewis’ lawsuits came on the heels of reporting about the school for Uncovered, an investigative project led by The Post and Courier to ferret out questionable behavior among elected officials and public employees across South Carolina.
The venerable Charleston daily and the Index-Journal revealed numerous cases of questionable spending and ethical practices at the school. These stories led to reports from the state Office of Inspector General and Division of Procurement Services that detail a laundry list of violations.
