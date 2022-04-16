Action taken by the board of the S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe on April 1 has been explained — 13 days later.
Sylvester Coleman, the school’s former director of business and finance, has resigned, according to the agreement, which also stipulates that he will not sue the agency, will withdraw a discrimination complaint he filed and will be paid compensation for injuries he alleged.
Coleman began working for the school in 2016, according to previous reporting.
An investigation by the Index-Journal revealed that in 2020, John de la Howe officials used private and outside email accounts in an attempt to oust Coleman after he blew the whistle on practices by the school. The attempt failed, and Coleman remained employed by the school until resigning March 31.
Coleman and the school’s president, Tim Keown, signed the agreement March 31 and April 1, respectively.
The school’s board of trustees met March 25 and April 1. During the March meeting, the board only met behind closed doors in what is commonly referred to as an executive session.
During the April 1 meeting, which an Index-Journal reporter attended, the board again entered into executive session. When it returned to open session, the board voted to resolve a personnel matter in accordance with advice from the school’s attorney.
No board action details were made public that day and the Index-Journal received a copy of the agreement Thursday.
The school’s public information officer, Tony Baughman, said final execution of the document was conducted by the agency attorney and the “the subject and/or the subject’s legal representation.”
He said the school’s administration received the final executed agreement Thursday.
Terms of the settlement agreement are:
The settlement agreement bars Coleman from suing the school.
He will be paid $90,000 of non-wage-based compensation for injuries he alleged. He will be paid $5,972.32 in wages and will receive his accrued annual leave.
Coleman’s separation will be characterized as a voluntary resignation in all records.
Neither Coleman nor the agency (specifically, the school’s president, acting facility director or board members) will make negative statements about the other.
Coleman will withdraw a charge of discrimination he filed with the State Human Affairs Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.