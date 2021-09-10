McCORMICK — Officials at South Carolina's fledgling governor's school pointed to a renovation time crunch as the reason for practices that have received intense financial scrutiny and vowed to change going forward.
During the S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe’s board of trustees meeting Friday, discussion occasionally turned to audits performed by the Inspector General and State Fiscal Accountability Authority and related reporting by the Index-Journal and Post and Courier newspapers.
The SFAA found violations of procurement rules and rebuked the school during a Wednesday hearing.
After Wednesday's meeting, John de la Howe President Tim Keown said the school has a clean slate to start over.
“We took our whipping, we learned from it,” he said, adding that since the Inspector General’s audit, 100% of the school’s staff participated in procurement and ethics workshops.
The audit comes on the heels of another critical report by the state inspector general that concluded officials violated state purchasing laws and needed ethics training.
Both examinations followed a Post and Courier Uncovered investigation in April that revealed numerous cases of questionable spending, especially payments to contractors from Edgefield.
Many of the violations found by the SFAA relate to renovations of school buildings.
Ken Durham, director of facilities and campus projects, said he takes blame for some of the reports and will learn from them.
“Did I make a mistake? Hell yes,” Durham said.
“I wish I’d gotten that general contractor and we wouldn’t be in this. Point blank, if it’s caused y’all any embarrassment or harm in this, I apologize, but that was the reason behind it,” he told the board.
When renovations of residence halls began, he said there was a lot of work to do and a finite amount of time to do it since students were coming on a certain date.
“So that end date couldn’t change,” Durham said.
“We had a lot of work. My first big decision to make is how we’re going to do the six cottages, the residence halls we have.”
He said even under a time constraint, it never crossed his mind to do anything illegal or outside of the law. Everything still went through the procurement department, he said.
“We did everything we thought we were supposed to be doing at the time, it just gave a perception the way we did it,” Durham said.
“We were under a time constraint and we were rushed, but we were still going through the process. ... I didn’t want you to think we cut corners because we were under a timeline, that’s not the case.”
Durham said his explanation isn’t an excuse.
“I made a decision, I’ll take whatever comes out of it. Believe me, my name’s in the paper enough, but it was nothing intentional, it was nothing under-handed and it was nothing illegal,” he said.
Going forward, Durham and Keown each said the school will hire a general contractor for the work at the three remaining residence halls to be renovated.
Board Chairman Hugh Bland told Sylvester Coleman, director of finance and business, the board is counting on him to make sure the way the school spends money and contracts work is in line.
Tony Bartelme of the Post and Courier contributed to this report.