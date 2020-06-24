Almost three years after state legislators nearly shuttered McCormick’s John de la Howe school, it’s now just a few steps away from officially becoming the state’s Governor’s School for Agriculture.
The historic school founded in 1797 began a yearslong ordeal when in April 2016 its L.S. Brice school lost accreditation. In the summer of 2017 legislators almost closed the school and handed it over to Clemson University, but lawmakers gave the school’s governing board until December 2018 to conduct a feasibility study on expanding de la Howe’s agriculture program.
Interim President Sharon Wall was hired to oversee the process, but come July 1 she’ll be stepping down and Tim Keown will take over as president. He said the feasibility study opened the door for the school’s current path to success.
“The study was to judge whether there was enough interest across the state among parents and students in a school of agriculture, and if there was funding to support it,” Keown said. “All those answers came back yes, and so the process began of rehiring people here.”
The state appointed a new school board, Wall put together a team to plan out how to transform de la Howe into the governor’s school they envisioned.
Keown was hired on in July 2019, and he said his history teaching agricultural education at high schools, then serving as associate state director of agricultural education at Clemson for five years equipped him to recruit students for this new school.
“At my former job I had so many contacts with FFA kids and 4-H kids across South Carolina,” he said.
The school set a goal to recruit 80 students from across the state for its first year, and Keown said it has 86 total applications, although hundreds have shown interest. The goal for the school’s second year is to recruit another 80 students, for a total of 160 — but while COVID-19 hasn’t slowed renovations to the campus, it has dampened recruitment efforts.
To prepare the school for an August opening, nearly every building on campus needed renovation. Most buildings needed new roofs, including the administration building which had been leaking since the mid-90s.
“I think the progress and the transformation at the school has been very, very good. I think they’re on the right track to really prosper,” said state Rep. Anne Parks, D-McCormick. “I’ve been down there once or twice myself, and I’ve just been astonished with the transformation they’ve done.”
Once officials saw there was interest in making de la Howe a governor’s school, legislators made moves to make it official. The state Senate passed a bill to grant de la Howe the title, and shortly after the bill went to the state House of Representatives the coronavirus pandemic stopped the process.
“However, back in March they called a special meeting and the house came together — they voted 111 to zero to name it a governor’s school,” Keown said.
When the Legislature reconvenes, it is expected to vote on a third and final reading, then Gov. Henry McMaster will only need to sign it into law. As a state agency, Keown said the school is funded by tax dollars from across the state, which is part of why it’s important they attract students from across the state as well.
“Everyone on our campus is so excited,” he said. “I can’t even put it into words. Again, we were met with so much adversity at first. A lot of people thought I was crazy when I left Clemson.”
Keown doesn’t feel crazy, although he was excited by the school’s potential when he signed on and he’s even more excited now.
“When this position came about, it just blew my mind that the groundwork in my career had been laid for this before I even knew that this would be an option,” he said. “We want to train the ag workforce. Agriculture is still the number one industry in South Carolina; tourism is number two. We don’t just get to shape students and their futures, but we’ll be shaping the future of an entire industry in our state.”