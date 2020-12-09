MCCORMICK
For a while, it seemed the trouble would never end for John de la Howe School.
While the school has faced its fair share of controversy — and even nearly closed down because of it — it has been given a second chance by becoming the third Governor’s School in South Carolina, ceremoniously made official with a visit from Gov. Henry McMaster.
The governor signed legislation designating de la Howe as a Governor’s School in October, but an on-campus ceremony was delayed until Tuesday.
Governor’s Schools specialize in certain areas to help children receive real-world experience. John de la Howe will focus on agriculture and the business of modern farms. It was formerly a school for at-risk youth, but now selects students via an application process.
The other schools are the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics in Hartsville and the Governor’s School for Arts and Humanities in Greenville.
“This will be a place for high-schoolers to live, work and go into the future,” McMaster said. “South Carolina is the best place to live and work.”
John de la Howe School has a new name to go along with its new and expanded programs — The South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe. The physical buildings also needed work, allowing for a total transformation of the campus.
“This is a great day for South Carolinians and McCormick County,” said Tim Keown, president of John de la Howe. “I really feel like we’re honoring John de la Howe.” John de la Howe envisioned an agricultural seminary for the campus.
Anna Grace Cross is an animal science student at the school. She said she is honored to be a student there. “I’m privileged,” Cross said. “We get to work on a farm and receive hands-on training.”
It’s been a two-year process to get the school to this point, and John de la Howe School has had its fair share of strife. The trouble began in 2014 when the state Inspector General discovered that de la Howe was spending double the amount per student per day it should. When it should have been spending $150 a day on students the real number was $240, the IG’s report concluded.
The Department of Education cited a lack of teacher certification and support services for children with disabilities as a reason de la Howe lost its accreditation.
This led to the L.S. Brice School being placed on probation by the Department of Education and it also lost its accreditation. It took three South Carolina representatives and three senators to pass a proviso that enabled the school to stay open.
The proviso required de la Howe to work with an advisory committee consisting of a person designated by the directors of the following groups: the Department of Social Services, the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Department of Mental Health, the State Superintendent of the Department of Education, the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, the chair of the Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children and a representative appointed by the Speaker of the House.
In its 223 years as a school, John de la Howe has housed and taught thousands of students.
“We will be trailblazers in agriculture,” Keown said. “Our students make us proud. Here’s to 223 more years.”