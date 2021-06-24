Make it a double, please.
As the S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe is preparing for its second year, it will provide its agricultural education to twice as many students as last year — despite the coronavirus pandemic limiting the school’s recruitment efforts.
Tim Keown, president of the McCormick County school, said told the board of trustees Friday the school will have 75 students enrolled next year.
“That’s all we have room for right now as we grow,” Keown said.
He said in an email Wednesday that several buildings need renovations to accommodate more students, but the goal is to house 150 students once all facilities are renovated.
“Additional housing will be needed to have more students,” he said.
The historic school reopened as the S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe last year, and has undergone a transformation in its new life to provide an agricultural education for residential students.
The school has undergone substantial renovations to allow it to house students for a new generation of learning, with more renovations on the docket. Keown announced a $6.6 million allocation by the legislative conference committee to remodel de la Howe Hall.
“That is a huge feather in our cap and I cannot wait to see that building brought back to its former glory. We truly need that building to expand our program, expand our school,” Keown said.
The school began last school year with 38 students — a lower number for a handful of reasons.
“We had to rebrand the school culture and recruit students to a school where the buildings (at the time) were crumbling,” Keown wrote.
“Not to even mention a worldwide pandemic that caused panic among parents and potential students. So, we are excited to bring new students from all over SC to our campus this fall! With agriculture being our state’s number one industry, we know our students will forever make a positive impact on our society upon graduation from our school.”
There’s plenty going on this summer in anticipation of more students on campus in the fall. The maintenance team is finalizing the remaining renovations for three residential halls, Keown said, and the alumni association has raised funds and is buying new furniture and decorating the three buildings.
The teachers are also prepping for a new grade level, as there will be seniors this year who will make up the school’s first graduating class.
“We are adding a science teacher to focus on STEM, a new horticulture teacher and a new shotgun team coach,” Keown said, adding the school is renovating its arena for the rodeo and equestrian competitors.
The COVID-19 pandemic affected the school’s recruitment efforts and forced those efforts toward virtual recruitment, along with social media and private tours for families.
“Previously, we spent our time delivering in-person presentations and attending events in the state,” Keown said Wednesday.
“We had several different on-campus events for prospective students and families, such as our preview days. Unfortunately, we are not able to do many of those activities this year and were not able to visit schools.”
The school pivoted to other recruitment efforts, and was able to secure 80 applicants and double the enrollment.
The admissions process allows for an “in-depth student profile,” Keown said. The online application requires a photo ID, essay, three recommendations, a high school transcript and a counselor evaluation.
The board’s meeting Friday ended with just two votes. One was to uphold a school’s decision regarding a student issue, and another that would restrict the use of the agency’s property and facilities to agency activities only. Keown said the second vote was just a clarification policy dictating that only agency-approved activities should be allowed on campus.