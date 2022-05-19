A probe into sewage concerns at John de la Howe has concluded and the agency has corrected all problems found, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The investigation was in response to a complaint by Shaun Nelson, a former employee. He told the Index-Journal in March that the tank used for storing wastewater at an outhouse on campus was full ahead of Ag Fest and the staff decided to empty it so attendees could use the facility. Instead of hiring someone to truck off its contents, Nelson said staff pumped water from that tank into the middle of an unused field.
According to documents DHEC released to the Index-Journal last Friday, the agency determined on March 25 that facilities staff at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe pumped the contents of an outhouse onto the ground, which violates the state Pollution Control Act.
The notice of noncompliance said it’s also a violation of DHEC regulation: “No septic tank effluent or domestic wastewater or sewage shall be discharged to the surface of the ground or into any stream or body of water in South Carolina without an appropriate permit from the Department.”
While on site, investigators saw a broken pipe near the school’s pig barn and reported there was “evidence of liquid waste behind the barn,” which also violates the Pollution Control Act. Violations of the act can lead to fines of up to $10,000 per day. Materials released to the Index-Journal did not indicate if the school faces such penalties.
A letter sent March 29 gave John de la Howe five days to correct the broken pipe. Scott Mims, head of facilities at the school, emailed photos of the capped pipe the following day.
Investigators also determined that Mims installed 16 feet of drain field without a valid license. The agency ordered him to stop installing septic systems until he received such a license from DHEC.
“We were grateful for the opportunity to cooperate with DHEC,” Tim Keown said Thursday in an emailed statement.
He reiterated that the incident that led to the probe happened as staff members prepared to host hundreds of visitors during the March 5 Ag Fest.
“We have learned from the experience that as more and more excitement grows for our mission here, and as more people want to share in our successes, we have to be attentive to get in front of such facilities challenges and provide the best possible experience for all of our visitors,” Keown said.
