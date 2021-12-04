MCCORMICK — The S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe’s board of trustees met Friday for its quarterly meeting, and discussed goings-on in all aspects of the school.
The meeting largely covered accomplishments and work at the school during the last three months, as well as discussion about future work and programs.
The ongoing renovation to residence halls was discussed, with Ken Durham, director of facilities and campus projects, talking about the process for the next six to be renovated.
School representatives will head to the state’s joint bond review committee on Tuesday, seeking approval for phase one.
If that is given, he said, an architect will be hired to give an estimate of what needs to be done, then phase two would involve drawing plans and hiring a contractor.
“It’s going to take a lot more time than what we’ve done in the past, but that’s the way we’re going,” he said.
Tim Keown, president of the school, said since Durham won’t act as a general contractor for the projects, they will probably be finished around October or November of next year, unlike previous projects that were ready in July.
According to joint bond review committee documents, the buildings for renovation are Hessie Morrah, Hester and Charleston cottages as well as three buildings labeled as staff houses.
The estimate for the project, documents show, is $889,209.
“The residence halls have not been in use for more than seven years and have deferred maintenance that needs to be addressed for the safety of housing students as well as allowing the utilization of 14,119 square feet for housing needs of students,” the JBRC agenda for Dec. 7 states. “The renovations will allow JDLH to accept additional students in the next school year.”
Keown later in the meeting addressed the number of students who have applied to the school so far. There have been almost 40 inquiries and more than 30 applicants for next year so far, and data predicts there should be more than 100 applicants, he said. Depending on the buildings, the school will have about 40 spaces, Keown said.
Another needed project mentioned was an alternative water supply.
“As you know, the McCormick County water system is in need of a lot of repair and updates,” Durham told the board.
“When the line breaks, we’re without water for hours. Three hours, four hours, five hours — and that’s just not going to work.”
He said Cranston Engineering is going to do an assessment of the school’s options.
Ex-officio member Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education, mentioned that it might be worth mentioning to the governor’s office with infrastructure and COVID-19 relief money that has come to the state. “It’s not only a nuisance, it’s a safety issue, too,” Spearman said.
After giving his update, Durham announced that Friday’s board meeting would be his last.
He said he was on a three-year contract that is ending soon, and said he needs to be with his wife and in-laws more. He said he loves the school and said it’s one of the best jobs he’s ever had, and made clear he’s able to help if he can.
The only vote taken on Friday was regarding the school’s policy on how the valedictorian and salutatorian are chosen. The board also spent about 45 minutes in executive session, and did not take any action following the closed-door discussion.